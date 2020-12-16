Local Who Had Covid is Guest Speaker at Community Forum, Dec. 17

Join representatives from Mono County Public Health, Mammoth Hospital and the Covid-19 Emergency Operations Center in a bilingual community conversation from 5:30-6:30 p.m. about the coronavirus response and path forward for Mono County. This week’s special guest, Gregg Garfield, will join the panel and discuss his harrowing battle with Covid-19. Garfield is a 54-year-old second homeowner in Mammoth Lakes with many ties to the community. Gregg will share his story, as well as his thoughts on the current status of the virus. This is your opportunity to ask questions that matter to you, your family and the business community.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device anywhere across the entire County or community of Mammoth Lakes.

This meeting is in English with a Spanish translation option.

Watch the meeting LIVE on the Mono County Health Department Facebook event page. Go to https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/901775658#success to join by computer or download the Zoom app on your mobile device and use Meeting ID #901 775 658.

To ask questions during the meeting, click Raise Hand or Q&A.

To join by telephone: Phone one-tap: +16699006833,,901775658. Or Dial (669) 900-6833, then enter Webinar ID 901 775 658

For more information on all things Covid in Mono County, go to the main Covid page at https://monocovid19-monomammoth.hub.arcgis.com