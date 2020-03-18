Local Resources For Those Impacted by COVID 19 in Mammoth/Mono County

Mammoth Lakes Tourism has begun a list of resources for community members impacted by COVID; those who are losing jobs, those who are losing housing, cannot pay the rent or buy food. The Times will update and augment this list as time goes on.

Here is a partial list; there will be much more to come soon:

• The SBA will provide disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offering up to $2 million in assistance for a small business. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

Apply online now at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov

More resources for small businesses: https://www.sba.gov/coronavirus

UNEMPLOYMENT & TAXES

The Chamber of Commerce will continue to monitor the deadlines at the federal level concerning the submission of payroll taxes and provide updates as information becomes available.

TOWN & COUNTY RESOURCES

SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Mammoth Lakes businesses are encouraged to contact the California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for additional resources, including help finding and applying for loans.

LOCALLY-MADE HAND SANITIZER

Devils Creek Distillery has graciously provided 67 bottles of locally-made hand sanitizer (62.5% ethyl alcohol) for distribution to the Mammoth Lakes business community at no cost to local businesses. Chamber of Commerce members can access the hand sanitizer on a first-come, first-served basis, and non-member businesses may pick up any remaining bottles. The Chamber asks that businesses limit themselves to one bottle per business. Reach out to Ken Brengle (kbrengle@mammothlakeschamber.org) to organize pick up.

We will continue to send updates as information becomes available. Please feel free to contact Lara Kaylor at lkaylor@visitmammoth.com with any questions or concerns.

