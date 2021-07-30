Landslides, Flashfloods and Mudslides Likely as Monsoons Intensify this Weekend

NWS issued some major warnings for the next few days as the monsoon pattern that is making it so dark, humid and wet in the Mammoth area is expected to get even more intense, with flash floods, landslides, burn area mudslides and rockslides and more likely.

This is not a time to head into the backcountry without major preparation, or to hike to high ground in the afternoons or to walk under loose, rocky, steep hillsides without being hyper aware of nearby escape or exit points.

There are two major, local damaged trails to be aware of; the Laurel Lakes 4WD road is impassible; Gable Lakes trail out of Pine Creek has rockslides but is accessible by careful hikers and as of July 30, the Pine Creek trail has now been made safer to hike.

But that could change if more rain arrives, as forecast: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=37.6488&lon=-118.9779#.YQS...