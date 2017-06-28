The Free June Lake Summer Shuttle provides convenient, hourly service connecting all destinations between June Lake Beach and Silverlake Campground. The Shuttle departs from June Lake Beach at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m,, seven days per week from July 1, through Aug. 13, then weekends through Labor Day.

For those in Mammoth Lakes that would like to go to June Lake starting July 1 through Aug. 13, then weekends through Labor Day. The Mammoth/June Shuttle will be departing Mammoth at 8:30 a.m. and returning from June Lake at 5 p.m.

Fares are $4 for adults and $3 discounted for senior, youth and disabled.

Go to estransit.com for all of the details or call 760-924-3184.