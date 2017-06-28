June Lake Summer Shuttle
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
The Free June Lake Summer Shuttle provides convenient, hourly service connecting all destinations between June Lake Beach and Silverlake Campground. The Shuttle departs from June Lake Beach at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m,, seven days per week from July 1, through Aug. 13, then weekends through Labor Day.
For those in Mammoth Lakes that would like to go to June Lake starting July 1 through Aug. 13, then weekends through Labor Day. The Mammoth/June Shuttle will be departing Mammoth at 8:30 a.m. and returning from June Lake at 5 p.m.
Fares are $4 for adults and $3 discounted for senior, youth and disabled.
Go to estransit.com for all of the details or call 760-924-3184.
