Inyo Sheriff’s Office Outlines Investigation of George Barlow III case; District Attorney Says Investigation ‘Highest Priority Right Now’

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office outlined how “a complete and thorough investigation will be conducted on use of force” regarding a July 24 incident that ended with the hospitalization of a Bishop man, according to an ICSO release Tuesday.

Accusations of law enforcement brutality were made following the circulation of a video on social media showing a violent struggle between two Inyo County Sheriff deputies and George Barlow III, 32, at about 2 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Barlow’s pit bull was killed during the incident and Barlow has been hospitalized.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office released the video from the two deputies’ body cams on Monday.

According to the ICSO, the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation on the actions of the deputies “to objectively evaluate the use of force by the deputies, and to ensure that their authority was used lawfully.”

In an email Wednesday, District Attorney Thomas Hardy confirmed that his office is actively working on the investigation.

“We urge anyone who may have witnessed the events and who has not spoken with a DA investigator to please call the DA Investigations Unit,” Hardy stated. “We would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the incident.”

The DA Investigations Unit can be reached at (760) 873-8374.

Hardy stated that he is reluctant to give a firm estimate on how long the investigation will take.

“Obviously, it is of great public importance and it is our highest priority right now,” he stated. “But there is a substantial amount of evidence to collect and review, and we want to be sure that we have spoken with everyone who may have observed the incident and who wishes to speak with us. It is more important to be thorough and accurate than it is to be ‘fast’ right now. The investigation is independent of any work being done by the Sheriff’s Department.”

Hardy said he would not be commenting further on the matter until the investigation is complete.

The Bishop Paiute Tribal Council released a statement Tuesday seeking to assure the Bishop Paiute tribal community that council members “are doing everything possible to gain as much information” regarding the incident.

The tribal council met Tuesday with Hollowell, Undersheriff Eric Pritchard, city of Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge, city of Bishop Administrator Ron Phillips and tribal police officer Chris Aukee.

Prior to the meeting the tribal council reviewed the body cam footage of the sheriff’s deputies who were involved in the incident.

“The Bishop Piute Tribal Council will review additional information as it is received and will continue to keep the community updated,” according to the council.

Pursuant to the ICSO’s policy, a Use of Force Review Board also will be convened, the ICSO stated Tuesday. “The Use of Force Review will be conducted based on the use of force, which resulted in serious injury on July 24.”

“The review shall be based upon those facts which were reasonably believed or known by the deputies at the time of the incident; applying any legal requirements, department policies, procedure and approved training to those facts,” according to the ICSO. “Upon completion of the review board, the entire investigation, including the district attorney’s findings will be turned over to a professional outside firm to review and provide a written report to the sheriff.”

The outside firm will determine if the employees’ actions were within, or in violation of, the sheriff’s policy and procedures manual.

The ICSO stated Tuesday that no further press releases will be disseminated from the sheriff’s office regarding this incident until all investigations have concluded; including the criminal investigation on Barlow, Inyo County District Attorney’s investigation on the deputies, and Use of Force review.

All policies are available to the public: https://www.inyocounty.us/services/sheriff/policies

Hardy stated that the last time his office handled a use of force investigation was in October 2020. It involved a situation where a sheriff’s deputy fired shots in the stand-off at the Glenwood Mobile Home Park.

Hardy stated that the criminal case against the suspect in that episode, Dustin Flesia, still is pending, so he has not released a report regarding that case.

“A use of force report will be released, but it is inappropriate to release a factually detailed report while there is a defendant facing trial,” he stated.

Hardy stated that prior to that incident, his office investigated a fatal shooting by U.S. marshals in Charleston View in November 2018. That shooting was determined to be justified.

“Fortunately, such incidents are rare in Inyo County,” Hardy stated.

He said he and his investigators regularly attend training in the use of force, especially as it relates to officer-involved shootings. He said while this incident doesn’t involve an officer shooting someone, the investigation process is similar.