Inyo National Forest Information for Memorial Day Weekend

This Monday, Memorial Day, as we honor all the heroes who gave their lives in military service to this nation, the Inyo National Forest would also like to remind all visitors to plan ahead before visiting.

Please recreate responsibly, including packing out your trash, use good social distancing when in crowded areas, and only park in designated areas.

As the unofficial start to summer, Americans everywhere are eager to get outside onto their public lands this Memorial Day weekend. We anticipate that this summer will be very busy and we would like all visitors to be prepared before you leave home. Check on current conditions by visiting our website www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/inyo/recreation or by calling the local office. Due to high call volume, visitor information staff will be doing call backs throughout the day to answer questions.

The following offices will be open during the days and hours listed:

Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (ESIA) will be selling books, maps and some hiking items at the White Mountain Visitor Center in Bishop Friday through Sunday only. The hours of operation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch.

Schulman Grove Visitor Center in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest will be opening May 28. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday (weather dependent) until November.

Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center will provide outdoor information on Memorial Day weekend from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Be prepared to find alternative areas if your campground or trailhead parking are full. Information on dispersed camping opportunities in the Eastern Sierra is available at www.essrp.org/camping. Please note that campfires and briquette barbeques are not allowed in dispersed camping areas due to current campfire restrictions.

Campfire restrictions are posted at: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/Inyo/ForestOrders. Campfires and briquette barbeques are allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites. A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel may be used with a valid wilderness or California Campfire Permit in dispersed areas. No fireworks are ever allowed on the forest. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material.

Be aware that some of the forest roads, trails and wilderness areas are not accessible due to wet, muddy, and snowy conditions, especially at higher elevations.

We continue to recommend that you not travel long distances to recreate. If you or anyone in your household is feeling sick, please remain at home and plan your trip for another time. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during your visits to the Inyo National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. Responsible recreation practices should be maintained at all times, including:

Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others

Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials

Be courteous and communicate with other trail users as you pass, by alerting them of your presence and stepping aside to let others pass.

Pack out your trash and take everything you bring in and use.

If you have not yet been vaccinated, please wear a mask and maintain physical distancing while inside Forest Service buildings and facilities.

All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.

Additionally, excellent tools and resources are available on the Recreate Responsibly website, which can be found at www.recreateresponsibly.org.

We appreciate your cooperation in keeping the Inyo National Forest safe and healthy for everyone’s use.