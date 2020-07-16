Inyo County ups efforts on masks

The Inyo County Health Officer has updated the local face covering order to incorporate the California Department of Public Health guidance and to clarify that Inyo county businesses are responsible to adhere to, and ensure their employees and customers are following the mandatory face covering guidance.

All businesses and indoor facilities shall strictly enforce the face-covering requirements of this order with respect to their employees, contractors, customers, visitors, and volunteers while they are on the business or facility premises and shall refuse admission and service to any person who fails or refuses to wear facial coverings on the premises in full compliance with this order.

Failure to comply with health officer orders places individuals and the community at increased risk of infection.Violation of health officer orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295).

Should Inyo County exceed the reopening metrics proposed to the state in May, which included a sharp increase in positive tests and hospitalizations, and continue to do so for three days, the below industries will also be required to close: fitness centers, worship services, protests, offices for non-essential sectors, personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors, hair salons and barbershops and malls.