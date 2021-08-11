Here We Go Again (Again); Delta Throws a Mean Curve Ball at Mono

Local residents, businesses and health officials alike are bracing for a sustained period of bad news about the impact of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus as cases continued their meteoric rise this week, pushing Mono County into a positive case count per 100,000 population of about 18 percent – up from zero in just a few short weeks. The real number at press time will likely be higher, maybe as high as 30 at press time, local officials said, due to a lag in data.

Although no one has died from Covid-19 in the county since earlier this summer, there have been some hospitalizations due to the recent surge, officials said, with local hospitals once again getting ready for a potential surge.

...

For the rest of this story, pick up tomorrow's edition of the Mammoth Times or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking at the top of this page.