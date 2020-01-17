Girlfriend of robber killed in gas station shooting faces felony charges Incident occurred Jan. 6 at Bishop Shell gas station

The girlfriend of a man who died in a shootout at the Shell gas station in Bishop last week will be charged with multiple felony charges.

The shooting occurred on the evening of Jan. 6 when an armed, out-of-area man tried to rob a local man who was parked at the gas station. However, the local man, whose name is still being withheld, was carrying a permitted concealed weapon and returned fire. Both men were wounded in the gun fight but the robber, whose name is also still being withheld by law enforcement, died at the scene.

The robber was accompanied by a girlfriend, who fled the scene but later turned herself in.

Inyo County District Attorney Tom Hardy announced Wednesday, Jan. 15, that his office has filed multiple felony charges against the girlfriend, Brandee Trujillo, 46, Los Lunas, New Mexico, all arising out of the Jan. 6 shooting incident at the Shell Wye Mart in Bishop.

For more on this story, pick up this week’s issue of the Mammoth Times or subscribe to get our e-edition