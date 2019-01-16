Gerald Mohun Sworn in as Mono County Superior Court Judge

Gerald Mohun is Mono County’s newest Superior Court Judge. He was sworn in last week, following his June 5,, 2018 election and following the retirement of longtime Mono County Superior Court Judge Stan Eller. Mohun joins Judge Mark Magid, seen here helping Mohun put on his new robe, at the bench. Mohun has been a practicing lawyer for 34 years and is/or has been a Mammoth Lakes Park and Recreation Commissioner; a Middle School basketball coach; a High School Junior Varsity basketball coach; a Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce member of the Board of Directors and a Mono County Bar Association President. Judge Mohun loves skiing, biking, hiking and golf. He graduated U.C. Santa Barbara in 1979 and Hastings College of The Law in 1983. He is married to Marcia Mohun, a cross country ski instructor. He has two sons, Matthew and Brendan Mohun.