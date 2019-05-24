Fullerton Man's Body Recovered Near Death Valley's Titus Canyon

On May 21 Death Valley National Park was notified that Klaus Pachmann, a 57-year old man from Fullerton, CA, was believed to be in the area and was potentially suicidal and possibly possessing firearms.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff's office, Pachmann’s vacant vehicle was located near the east entrance of Titus Canyon, just over the border from Nevada. Based on reports from Park Rangers, the vehicle was at this location since May 13 or 14.

Due to the prior report that Pachmann was potentially suicidal and armed, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office was notified and took over the investigation. Inyo County Sheriff’s Office requested aerial support to assist.

On May 22, CHP H-82 responded and located Pachmann's body approximately one mile from the vehicle. The remains were hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the Lone Pine airport where the Inyo County Coroner took custody of the body.

The Inyo County Coroner released the cause of death as self-inflicted gunshot wound.