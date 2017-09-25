Free housing workshop for tenants, landlords, Sept. 27

Are you a landlord or tenant? Do you have questions about your rights and responsibilities? Join Mammoth Lakes Housing, California Rural Legal Assistance, and Town of Mammoth Lakes Code Compliance to learn about Fair Housing, health and human safety standards, maintenance requests, security deposits, and much more. Se habla español. The workshop will be held Sept. 27, Mammoth Lakes Library, Ellie Randol Room. Landlords:10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Tenants: 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Funded in part through California Rural Legal Assistance’s PFEI Grant #161014. For more information, contact Patricia at 760-934-4740 or patricia@mammothlakeshousing.org or to http://mammothlakeshousing.org/free-community-workshops/.