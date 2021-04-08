Fire Near Independence Points to Early Start to Fire Season

The Onion Fire, located five miles west of the town of Independence off the Onion Valley Road, was detected yesterday evening, April 7, according to the Inyo National Forest this morning, April 8. The fire is approximately 125 acres and 30 percent contained, burning in brush on Inyo National Forest Lands. Efforts are being coordinated with Bishop Bureau of Land Management and CALFIRE San Bernardino Inyo/Mono Unit. Fire investigators have determined that the fire is human caused but are still investigating to determine the specific cause.

This is a full suppression fire response with firefighting resources from the Inyo National Forest, CALFIRE, Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, Big Pine Volunteer Fire, Independence Volunteer Fire, and Lone Pine Volunteer Fire on scene and working hard to complete containment. Crews worked through the night to get hand line and dozer line around the fire. High winds yesterday evening fanned the fire and are again in the forecast for today. Firefighters will focus on mopping up, checking established lines, putting in more hose, and patrolling the fire area for any spots due to the high winds.

There are currently 10 Type 3 Engines, 4 Type 1 Crews, 1 Dozer, and 2 Water tenders working the fire.

2 Airtankers, 1 Air Attack, a Lead Plane, 1 Type 1 Helicopter, and 1 Type 2 Helicopter are on order for today and expected to arrive this morning.