Fatal Car Crash Near Bridgeport Kills Four

A car crash near the junction with Green Creek Road and U.S. Highway 395 Friday night, March 30, resulted in four deaths and the closure of U.S. Highway 395 overnight and into the morning hours.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the people killed have not been released.

Here is the latest news release from the CHP this morning, April 2:

"On March 30, 2018, at approximately 5:15 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on US Highway 395, north of Green Creek Road, approximately four miles south of Bridgeport, California.

For unknown reasons, a Subaru Impreza, traveling northbound on US 395, drove to the left of the solid double yellow lines that separate the northbound and southbound lanes. The Subaru subsequently collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a fifth wheel trailer traveling southbound on US 395. The Subaru came to rest blocking the northbound lane. The Chevrolet and fifth wheel trailer overturned and the Chevrolet caught fire blocking the northbound and southbound lanes. A road closure was immediately established to facilitate rescue efforts and subsequent investigation.

The CHP Inland Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to assist with the investigation. The roadway was reopened on March 31, at 11 a.m. A driver and passenger in both the Subaru and Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries and two other people also died.

All occupants appear to have been properly restrained. At this time, alcohol or drug impairment do not appear to be contributory factors to the cause of the collision. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

The names of the involved parties are withheld pending official notification of next of kin by the Mono County Sheriff’s Department."