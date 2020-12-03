Events Calendar and News Briefs, Dec. 3 - Dec. 9

Covid-19 ‘Community Conversation’ tonight, Dec. 3

Join representatives from Mono County Public Health, Mammoth Hospital and the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center in a bilingual community conversation beginning at 5:30pm about the coronavirus response and path forward for Mono County. This is your opportunity to ask questions that matter to you, your family and the business community. Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device anywhere across the entire County or community of Mammoth Lakes. This meeting is in English with a Spanish translation option. Watch the meeting LIVE on the Mono County Health Department Facebook event page at https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/901775658#success or download the Zoom app on your mobile device and use Meeting ID #901 775 658 or

Join by Telephone: Phone one-tap: +16699006833,,901775658

Or Dial (669) 900-6833, then enter Webinar ID 901 775 658

Join Mono County Supervisors for best, updated Covid-19 info, Dec. 8

Go to https://monocounty.ca.gov/bos/page/board-supervisors-meetings for how to join the meeting. The meeting begins at 9 am. Check out the link for the agenda, which will be published by this Friday, Dec. 5. This is the single best place to get the most updated info on the Covid-19 situation facing the county, along with the “Community Conversations” but the Board meeting will be more updated for next week.

Covid-19 testing Tuesdays in Mammoth; Fridays in North County - make appointment

Project Baseline is a clinical research initiative to facilitate screening and testing for Covid-19. Residents can sign up online for drive-through testing on Tuesdays in Mammoth Lakes and at a North county location every Friday. Testing is at no cost for individuals regardless of insurance status. Prior registration is required and must arrive in a vehicle. Eligible persons must be 18 years or older, live in Mono County, must stay in their vehicle at all times and be willing to electronically sign the COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. Learn more about Verily and its COVID-19 Program at https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/ This is separate from the regular, Mono County Health Department testing and requires an appointment.

Mono County Flu Clinic Information

Flu viruses and the virus that causes Covid-19 (Coronavirus) will both spread this fall and winter. This year due to Covid-19, flu shots will be available by drive-thru or walk-up options at all clinics for Mono County residents (ages 6 months and older). Flu Clinics are scheduled beginning Monday, September 28. If you have Medicare, please bring your Medicare card. Read more about the importance of getting your flu vaccine and doing your part to reduce the impact of flu on our healthcare system on the Mono County Health Immunization page at https://monohealth.com/public-health/page/immunization-program.

Flu shots are available at the Civic Center Lobby (1290 Tavern Road, Mammoth Lakes) on Mondays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas tree cutting permits online

The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office is now offering personal-use Christmas tree cutting permits for designated cutting areas on public lands near Benton and Bridgeport in Mono County, through Dec. 23. This year permits may be purchased online to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to be consistent with local, state and agency guidance. Permits are available for purchase at $5 per tree, with a limit of 10 trees per purchaser. Christmas trees may only be harvested in designated cutting areas on BLM-managed public land, and permit stipulations must be followed. Please visit forestproducts.blm.gov to process your permit, find maps of designated cutting areas and read permit stipulations. For questions, please call the Bishop Field Office at (760) 872-5000.