Events Calendar and News Briefs, Dec. 10 - Dec. 16

Join Mono County Supervisors for best, updated Covid-19 info, Dec. 15

Go to https://monocounty.ca.gov/bos/page/board-supervisors-meetings for how to join the meeting. The meeting begins at 9 am. Check out the link for the agenda, which will be published by this Friday, Dec. 5. This is the single best place to get the most updated info on the Covid-19 situation facing the county, along with the “Community Conversations” but the Board meeting will be more updated for next week.

Town-specific Covid updates, Mammoth Lakes Town Council meeting, Dec. 16

The agenda packet for the Dec. 16, Town Council meeting is now available online at https://granicus_production_attachments.s3.amazonaws.com/mammothlakes/4f.... There will be a Covid-19 update during the meeting, as well as information about business and personal relief options for Covid-19 related losses.

Covid-19 ‘Community Conversation’ Dec. 17

Join representatives from Mono County Public Health, Mammoth Hospital and the Covid-19 Emergency Operations Center in a bilingual community conversation beginning at 5:30 p.m. about the coronavirus response and path forward for Mono County. This is your opportunity to ask questions that matter to you, your family and the business community. Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device anywhere across the entire County or community of Mammoth Lakes. This meeting is in English with a Spanish translation option. Watch the meeting LIVE on the Mono County Health Department Facebook event page at https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/901775658#success or download the Zoom app on your mobile device and use Meeting ID #901 775 658 or

Join by Telephone: Phone one-tap: +16699006833,,901775658

Or Dial (669) 900-6833, then enter Webinar ID 901 775 658

All campgrounds, including Inyo National Forest campgrounds, now closed due to state 'Stay at Home' order

The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has decided to close developed campgrounds on eight National Forests in California to provide consistent Covid-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Order of Dec. 3. The eight National Forests are in California’s Southern and San Joaquin zones and include: Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Inyo NF, Los Padres NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, Sierra NF, and Stanislaus NF. These Regional Orders will be in effect from Dec. 8, through Jan. 6, 2021. Additional Regional Orders affecting other zones are possible as well. Day use of National Forests will remain open for the health and welfare of Californians.

Mono County still have flu vaccines - get yours now!

Flu viruses and the virus that causes Covid-19 (Coronavirus) will both spread this fall and winter. This year due to Covid-19, flu shots will be available by drive-thru or walk-up options at all clinics for Mono County residents (ages 6 months and older). Flu Clinics are scheduled beginning Monday, September 28. If you have Medicare, please bring your Medicare card. Read more about the importance of getting your flu vaccine and doing your part to reduce the impact of flu on our healthcare system on the Mono County Health Immunization page at https://monohealth.com/public-health/page/immunization-program.Flu shots are available at the Civic Center Lobby (1290 Tavern Road, Mammoth Lakes) on Mondays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas tree cutting permits available online

The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office is now offering personal-use Christmas tree cutting permits for designated cutting areas on public lands near Benton and Bridgeport in Mono County, through Dec. 23. This year permits may be purchased online to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to be consistent with local, state and agency guidance. Permits are available for purchase at $5 per tree, with a limit of 10 trees per purchaser. Christmas trees may only be harvested in designated cutting areas on BLM-managed public land, and permit stipulations must be followed. Please visit forestproducts.blm.gov to process your permit, find maps of designated cutting areas and read permit stipulations. For questions, call the Bishop Field Office at 760-872-5000.