ESTA holiday schedule
Friday, December 22, 2017
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Eastern Sierra Transit Authority will be operating the following schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays.
Christmas Day, Monday, December 25
• All services will be closed
except those within the Town of Mammoth Lakes.
New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2018
• All services will be closed
except those within the Town of Mammoth Lakes.
Eastern Sierra Transit Authority would like to send a sincere thank you to all our customers and friends for riding with us this past year.
