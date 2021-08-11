Eastern Sierra Seeks New Political Boundaries, better representation

Inyo and Mono counties are tied together by geography, economics and common issues and shared concerns. So it’s time to also bind them together in the California political system. To accomplish that, the two Eastern Sierra counties should be placed in the same state Assembly and Senate districts when California redraws those political boundaries during the current redistricting effort.

That is the main message both counties and the towns of Bishop and Mammoth Lakes want to deliver to the bipartisan California Citizens Redistricting Commission. The 14-member commission has the chore of redrawing the state Senate and Assembly and Congressional districts to reflect changes in population documented in the 2020 census.

The Eastern Sierra governments are working on a joint presentation to the redistricting commission requesting Inyo and Mono be placed in the same state and congressional districts. The comment letter has been approved by the Inyo County Board of Supervisors and the Mono County board will take up the issue at its Aug. 9. Mono County Supervisor Stacy Coreless offered comments at the first in-person comment session held by the redistricting commission. The two towns will also be considering the comment letter, which was crafted through the Eastern Sierra Council of Governments, which includes all four entities.

...

For the rest of this story, pick up this week's issue of the Mammoth Times tomorrow or subscribe to our E-Edition by going to the top of this page.