Delays Near Ridgecrest Rest of Week Due to Earthquake Damage

One-way traffic controls will be in place all week on S.R. 178 about six miles east of Ridgecrest due to earthquake damage to the roadway and construction work. Caltrans began permanent construction repairs Tuesday and the work will continue at least into the end of the week. The highway experienced cracking in three separate areas within a four-mile stretch due to seismic activity, according to Caltrans.

One-way traffic control with assistance from a pilot car is in effect while permanent repairs are made.

Construction is anticipated to last through the end of the week. Interim Caltrans Director Bob Franzoia signed an emergency order allocating $3.1 million for needed repairs to S.R. 178.

Sully-Miller Contracting Company has been contracted for the roadway repairs. Caltrans engineers have evaluated all bridges and highway structures in the area and have determined all routes safe for normal operations. Caltrans advises motorists to be Work Zone Alert and slow in construction areas.

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/