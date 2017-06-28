Consumer Confidence Report on water now available

The Mammoth Community Water District’s Consumer Confidence Report on water quality during 2016 is now available at the District’s reception and permit desks and at the Mammoth Lakes Public Library. The report can also be viewed or downloaded from the District’s website, http://www.mcwd.dst.ca.us/assets/ccr2016.pdf. Water delivered by the MCWD in 2016 met all state and federal water quality standards. The report includes detailed information regarding the community’s water supplies such as where local water comes from, what constituents were detected in 2016, and how it compares to state and federal standards.

For questions about the Consumer Confidence Report, please contact the District during normal business hours at 760-934-2596.