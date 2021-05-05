Comment Period for Mining Proposal Extended to May 13

The Long Valley Exploration Drilling Project scoping notice was released to the public on April 8, 2021, inviting the public to provide their issues, opportunities, concerns, and suggestions for the proposed project.

The project would entail drilling 3 cores each on 14 drill pads, to investigate mineral potential of the area. The original requested date for comments was May 6. Due to public requests, the Inyo National Forest is extending the requested date for scoping comments by one week, to May 13, 2021.

We know that there is a lot of public interest in this project and want to ensure that there is sufficient time for us to hear from all interested people and organizations.

While the Forest will consider scoping comments at any time, they will be most useful if submitted by May 13.

For more information about the project, and to submit your comments, please go to the project website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59294.