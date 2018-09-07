Boot Fire Slows; Now at 52 Percent Contained

Firefighters are making steady progress containing the Boot Fire, now at 52 percent, as of Sept 10 before noon. According to firefighters in a recent news release, while the fire is gaining just a few additional acres each day, the fire’s footprint has mostly stopped growing. The growth that is occurring is primarily near the northwest flank above Bootleg Canyon and the Burcham Flat areas. Tree roots and deep duff are smoldering, and trees are occasionally torching. Afternoon smoke is usually visible from Hwy. 395 and the town of Walker. This is due to interior islands of timber burning, but poses little threat to containment lines.

While Hwy 395 and State Route 108 are OPEN, road construction is occurring through Walker River Canyon. Helicopters dipping from the nearby water sources may also be visible along some open stretches. Once through the canyon and released from pilot cars, drivers need to be aware of heavy fire equipment also traveling the roads. Please drive carefully, defensively and slowly this week to help ensure firefighter and public safety.

Weather: A dry frontal system is heading towards the Boot Fire. While afternoon winds are reaching 20 miles per hour, this system, forecasted to arrive Tuesday, will double winds speeds and make conditions even drier. Meteorologists do not anticipate moisture, thus the wind threat will test existing containment lines. Air quality is GOOD. Air quality reports are online at: https://www.gbuapcd.org/cgi-bin/fireViewer?recID=42.

Today: Firefighters successfully finished installing an extensive hoselay along the western flank of the fire to speed containment efforts. Firefighters are working within the fire’s interior, as deep as safely possible, to extinguish as much heat as possible.

Along the northwest flank above Bootleg Canyon, hand crews that have been constructing handline to contain a bulge in the fire where it was growing downhill. Firefighters completed this containment line Sunday and were supported by helicopters that delivered large bags of water, called blivots, to assist them with cooling the fire’s edge. This work along the steep slopes requires firefighters to be cautious with their footing while watching for hazardous trees overhead.

Firefighters have successfully contained the fire along most of the southern and northeastern flanks. Along the far eastern flank, engine crews are working in the deep mahogany duff to extinguish stubborn hot spots that are also exposed to high wind. Their work is ongoing as they move further and further into the fire area to ensure it is cold.

Evacuations/ Road Closures: There are no evacuation notices in effect. The Burcham Flat Road (FS 031) remains closed to all non-fire traffic.

Forest Closure: A Forest Closure remain in effect to protect and ensure firefighter and public safety. Campgrounds and day use areas within for Forest Area Closure remain CLOSED. These include Shingle Mill, Chris Flat, and Bootleg Campground. Leavitt Meadows Campground, Leavitt Meadows Pack Station and Sonora Bridge Campground are OPEN. See the Closure Order and map, posted on the Forest’s website for details https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices.