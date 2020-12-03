Bilingual Community Meeting on New Covid Info Tonight, Dec. 3

There will be a Community Forum on the recent Covid 19 outbreaks, the move to the Purple Tier, and more the evening of Dec. 3, in both English and Spanish.

Here is more info and the link to the meeting info:

Join representatives from the Unified Command Emergency Operations Center, Mammoth Hospital, Mono County Health Officer Dr. Tom Boo, and Mark Brownlie, Mammoth Resorts President and COO, this Thursday, December 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in a community conversation to learn more about the spread of the coronavirus, the ongoing response and the path forward for Mono County.

Topics for this week’s community conversation include:

We’re All in this Together!

Case Statistics update – How we’re doing

Regression to Tier 1 (Purple)

Community Update

This meeting is in English with a Spanish translation option.

https://monocovid19-monomammoth.hub.arcgis.com