Benton Woman Found Dead; Benton Man Arrested

A Benton woman, Elizabeth Ann Copeland, age 58, was found dead in a vehicle on Feb. 19 and following a short search, a Benton man, William Ralph Wilson, age 65, was arrested as a suspect in her death, following a call regarding a possible domestic violence incident.

Wilson is now in the Mono County Jail, but there are no details yet available as to the charges he was arrested on, or other details (see end of article).

The call to law enforcement from a reporting came at about 9:33 p.m., on Feb. 19 when the Mono County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Dispatch received a call regarding a domestic violence (near/at a residence) in the Benton area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office said in a recent news release that sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bishop officers quickly responded to the residence, where they found evidence of forced entry and a struggle.

However, no one was inside the residence or on the property.

For the rest of this story, pick up today's issue of the paper, or subscribe to our E-Edition. Click on the link at the top of this page to subscribe.