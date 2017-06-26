Be on the lookout

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division and Mammoth law enforcement are requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for the theft of several high dollar mountain bikes from participants of Epic Rides in Carson City June 16-18, 2017.

One of the bikes belongs to a Mammoth Lakes resident.

Three suspects were observed on a surveillance video on South Carson Street in a gray Ford Expedition with California license plates. The suspects cut the locks to the mountain bikes and loaded them into the Ford Expedition.

Mountain bikes valued from $4,000 to $9,000 were stolen during the weekend

Anyone with information please contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.

Detective Sam Hatley #4315 Investigations (775) 283-7852