Another One Bites the Dust: Bishop Kmart to Close in February

Days after revealing sparse Black Friday ads, the company that owns Sears and Kmart announced plans to close 96 additional stores, including the Bishop Kmart, 1200 N. Main St., according to a number of media reports.

Transformco, which acquired the retailers out of bankruptcy, is set to shutter 51 Sears stores and 45 Kmart locations in February as part of a new round of closings.

The liquidation or going-out-of-business sales begin Dec. 2 after the Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales. Previously announced closing stores will not participate in the holiday sale.

Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs in the past 15 years.

After this new round of closings and previously announced closings, the company will have 182 remaining stores.