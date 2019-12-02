All Trans-Sierra Passes except Donner Now Closed for Season

ALL SIERRA PASSES CLOSED FOR THE SEASON

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has closed Sonora Pass/State Route 108, Monitor Pass/State Route 89, and Ebbetts Pass/State Route 4 for the 2019/2020 winter season as of Monday, December 2nd, 2019. The routes were last open to vehicle traffic on November 26th. Tioga Pass/State Route 120 was previously closed for the season on November 27th.

The recent storms and accumulation of snow make seasonal closures necessary for the safety of motorists and Caltrans crews. Weather conditions on the passes and subsequent road conditions are among the determining factors in the decision to make the seasonal closure.

Once the passes are closed for the winter, they will not reopen until conditions warrant it. Each year, Caltrans crews work diligently to clear debris, remove snow, and make road repairs in order for the highways to reopen for summer travel.

For the latest road condition information, the radio may be tuned to the Caltrans Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) at 530 AM, 1610 AM, or 1670 AM. You can also call the Caltrans Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623). Real time conditions are also available online http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov or on the QuickMap app for smartphones.

Winter weather and road conditions can change rapidly. Motorists should expect the worst conditions and be prepared when traveling in areas subject to hazardous conditions. All vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive and/or snow tires, should carry snow chains when traveling during snowy weather.

Drivers without chains in their possession may not be allowed to proceed. When highway signs indicate that chains are required, drivers must stop and install chains or risk being cited and fined.

CHAIN CONTROL REQUIREMENT LEVELS:

No Restrictions - Watch for snow on pavement.

R-1: Chains are required on all commercial vehicles (trucks or buses). All other vehicles (cars, pick-ups, vans, etc.) must have either snow tread tires or chains on the drive axle.

R-2: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drives with snow tread tires. Four-wheel drive vehicles must carry chains in the vehicle.

R-3: Chains required - ALL VEHICLES - no exceptions.