All Forest Service Campgrounds North of Conway To Open Friday, June 12

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Opens California Campgrounds and Nevada Group Sites on Friday, June 12 Sparks, NV., June 11, 2020 –

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will open all its campgrounds in California on Friday, June 12. Nevada group campsites and day use areas that hold less than 50 people will also reopen. Visitor centers and California group campsites remain closed. “While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas,” says Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “As the public comes back to enjoy their favorite campground, we encourage them to continue to follow the latest state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health guidance.” The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest offices remain closed. Please call the Ranger District directly for details on how to obtain firewood cutting or other permits (https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/about-forest/offices). The following services are available online: Annual or Lifetime Federal Recreation Pass, including all Senior Passes (https://store.usgs.gov/recreational-passes) Forest Maps USGS Store (https://store.usgs.gov/filter-products?categories=%5B216%5D&page=1) Avenza (Mobile Devices) (http://www.avenza.com/avenza-maps/) Forest Service Virtual Interactive Maps (https://www.fs.fed.us/ivm/) Forest Service Merchandise Offered through Partner Organizations Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association. (https://esiaonline.org/shop-online) Go Mt. Charleston. (https://www.gomtcharleston.com/shop/) Forest officials also stress the importance of practicing Leave No Trace principles, which include planning ahead and being prepared, sticking to trails, disposing of both trash and human waste properly, minimizing fire impacts, leaving what is found, keeping a safe distance from wildlife, and being considerate and kind to other people. (https://lnt.org/why/7-principles/) 20_0611 California Campgrounds and Nevada Group Sites to Open.pdf