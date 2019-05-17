All Eastern Sierra Passes Status; Monitor Re-Closed Due to Storms

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing to work on the seasonal clearing of pass roadways in District 9, according to Caltrans.

Once the road has been cleared of snow, the focus turns to the repair of the roadway, guardrail, culverts, drains and signs, due to damage from rockfall, trees, snow and ice, the agency said in a news release

"Our passes continue to be impacted by additional snowfall, likely with more to come this weekend. Caltrans primary goal is public safety, and each pass is reevaluated daily for storm closure, additional damage or reopening," Caltrans said.

PASSES OPEN Subject to storm closure.

State Route 120E (Mono Mills Road)

State Route 158N (June Lake North)

State Route 168W (Bishop Creek)

State Route 270 (Bodie Road)

WINTER CLOSURES In place until further notice.

State Route 4 (Ebbetts Pass)

State Route 89 (Monitor Pass) closed due to weather.

State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)

State Route 120W (Tioga Pass)

State Route 203 (Reds Meadow)

Before, during and after continuing storms, Caltrans, along with other agencies, are out on the roads working to keep the traveling public safe. Debris, snow and sand, blown by winds can pose a significant threat on the roadway. The traveling public is advised to drastically slow down and proceed with caution. Be mindful of Caltrans crews, and that of other responders working along your travel route. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.

As winter conditions are still present in the Eastern Sierra, Caltrans reminds drivers to carry chains and to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Keep a full tank of gas, carry blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.