Yosemite Visitors Urged to Delay Travel Feb. 10

Visitors planning to visit Yosemite National Park on Friday Feb. 10 are encouraged to delay arrival until after 12 noon due to overnight storm activity. Storm systems coming through Yosemite National Park are expected to result in heavy rain.

Water and debris may wash into roadways.

The El Portal Road (Hwy 140), Wawona Road (Hwy 41), and Big Oak Flat Road (Hwy 120) are currently open to all vehicular traffic.

Temporary road closures may go into effect at any time for the safety of park visitors. Visitors are encouraged to drive with caution to and from Yosemite National Park.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200 and press 1.