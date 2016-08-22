Yosemite Free This Weekend to Honor Centennial



Yosemite National Park will celebrate the National Park Service Centennial, 100 years of the National Park Service, on Aug. 25. In honor of this historic milestone, park entrance fees will be waived Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28. Camping fees and all other fees will still be applicable. The park will host many special Centennial programs throughout the park on Aug. 25.



Special Centennial events include a hike to the Top of Lembert Dome, a program on Stephen T. Mather and the Founding of the National Park Service, Horse-Drawn Stage Rides, and Tours of Pioneer Yosemite History Center. For more information about all of the Centennial events in the park, please visit www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/guide.htm .



Aug. 25 is the actual day of the 100th Birthday of the U.S. National Park Service. President Woodrow Wilson signed the NPS Organic Act on Aug. 25, 1916 establishing the National Park Service as an agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Today, the National Park Service manages 412 units across the United States and its territories, including 59 national parks, national monuments, national historical sites, national lakeshores, national seashores, national battlefields, and more.

