Yet Another Storm Bears Down on Eastern Sierra

The last and likely largest of the series of storms that began last Thursday will hit the Eastern Sierra this Thursday, Dec. 15 with as much as several feet of snow on Mammoth Mountain and possibly a foot-plus in Mammoth, according to Mammoth forecaster Howard Sheckter. Forecasting the storms for the past few months, let alone this last series, has been very difficult, he said, due to how the several models used by forecasters are not necessarily in agreement, but one thing is clear; the Thursday storm is going to be colder than the last few, meaning there will be more snow for the storm this week, compared to the past storms which were mostly rain at the Town of Mammoth elevation and below.

"What this means is that although the storm is getting a bit wetter, it may stay rain longer in the Town of Mammoth before turning to snow," Sheckter said today, Dec. 13. "In that we are a good 48 to 60 hours away from the precipitation event, we are backing off on snowfall amounts in Town of Mammoth (at about the 8,000 foot level) to between 10 and 20 inches, but increasing amounts for the upper mountain to four feet by Friday afternoon. The snow level will be “about” 9,000 feet Thursday afternoon lowering to 8,000 by Thursday night then crashing to the Mono County valley floors after midnight Thursday."

The bottom line, travelers should be careful Thursday and Friday, especially if they are coming from the north, where the storm will be focused, although even the Sherwin Grade area on U.S. Highway 395 could be affected, if the forecast to snow at the valley floor levels is accurate.