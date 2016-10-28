Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Saturday, Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and a few other alerts this morning, Oct. 28, due to an incoming winter storm tomorrow afternoon and evening, Oct. 29. The storm will drop snow as low as 6, 500 feet elevation and is expected to make travel difficult into Sunday. In the meantime, the current storm that dropped a few inches of rain on Mammoth overnight will slowly move out of the area today, leaving a brief window of relatively clear weather later today and into Saturday morning, Oct. 29. Here's a link to the details: http://bit.ly/2eV4lSD

