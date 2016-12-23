Winter Storm Will Affect Even Lower Elevations into Christmas Eve Morning; Be Prepared

A significant winter storm is underway in Mammoth and is expected to increase in intensity through the afternoon today, Dec. 23 and into the morning tomorrow, Dec. 24. Travelers should make plans for difficult travel and carry chains; chain control is inevitable in Mammoth and likely, along U.S. 395 as well. Here's a way to stay on top of the chain control situation:

http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi

Type in the highway number and it will tell you where and if there are any chain controls in place.