Winter Storm Forecast for Saturday-Sunday, Thanksgiving Weekend

The weather forecast for the coming weekend is still changing often but it does look like the NWS is settling into a forecast that will bring a snowy winter storm to Mammoth tomorrow and into tomorrow night, Saturday, Nov. 26, and into Sunday as well. How much snow is again, unclear; perhaps as much as six inches in town, or, as little as an inch. Mammoth Mountain could see as much as a foot - or not. Keep an eye on the forecast if headed north toward Reno or West toward Sacramento Sunday and into Monday.