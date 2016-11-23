Wild Weather on the Way

A wind advisory is in effect until this afternoon, Nov. 23 and high profile vehicles are banned on U.S. Highway 395 south of the top of the Sherwin Grade until the wind settles down. Another storm is in the forecast Friday and another Sunday to keep on top of the forecasts if travel is in your plans. A good source for travelers is the Caltrans Roads Hotline at 1-800.427.7623 or go to http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi and type in the number of the highway you are planning to travel. Updated information about what roads are open and closed is available every few minutes. For more information on the upcoming storms, go to http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/hillary-clinton-challenge-results...