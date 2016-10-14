What's up this Week?

“Wild Spirits” Wildlife Rehab Fundraiser, Oct. 23

Enjoy an evening of fun while supporting the work of Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care. The fundraiser lasts from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain Light Gallery in Bishop. Great food, drinks and prizes! The event hosts a silent auction, reptile display and slide show. Tickets are $15 at the door while kids 12 and under are free. Every dollar you spend goes to help our injured and orphaned wild patients. Call Cindy Kamler at 760-872-1487 for details.

“Fall Color Foray” Photography Walk, Mid-October dates

Every fall, quaking aspen trees famously paint the landscape with golden hues as their leaves change. Come check out the hotspots of colorful groves and learn about aspen ecology. This event is great for photographers. Meet at the Mono Lake Committee Information Center and Bookstore in Lee Vining. We will caravan to multiple locations and hike approximately two miles on easy terrain on Oct. 13, 15, 17 and 19. Call 760-647-6595 or go to www. monolake.org/trips/tripcalendar.

Veterans Day Celebration, Nov. 11

Come to the Mammoth Lakes celebration of Veterans Day held at Fire Station #1 on Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. with a Color Guard initiating the event. Veterans Day marks the end of the major hostilities surrounding World War I. We are seeking sponsors that can provide morning snacks and beverages to say Thank You to our veterans. Email rboccia@mammothlakesrecreation.org if you are able to provide support or for more information.

Crowley Lake Community Center Social and Potluck, Nov. 15

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for the Bohler Canyon Retrospective. ROLG Citizen Scientists will show devastation in Bohler Canyon and discuss recovery. Potluck starts at 6:15 p.m., and program starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.

‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Thurs.-Fri., Oct. 13-23

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre will present a re-envisioned “Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare's most classic tale of two tragic young lovers. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II, Romeo is a German boy and Juliet is a Jewish girl. The play will be performed at the Edison Theatre at Cerro Coso Community College at 100 College Parkway in Mammoth Lakes. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students and $10 for children. For more information, call 760-934-6592.

Writers’ Weekend, June Lake, Oct. 14-16

The June Lake Loop Performing Arts Association will present a provocative and inspiring writing, songwriting and storytelling retreat this fall in California’s gorgeous Eastern Sierra with some of America’s most important literary and musical talent. Designed for the curious, as well as the serious, about writing memoir, poetry, storytelling and songwriting, the Inspired by Nature Writer’s Retreat will host a variety of creative activities and workshops. For more information on the Inspired by Nature Retreat, to see the full schedule, and register, please visit junelakearts.org or contact inspiredbynature@gmail.com.