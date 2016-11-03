What's coming up this weekend?

The annual Fall Highball Climbing Course, Nov. 4, 5

Join the American Alpine Club, Camp USA and Five Ten in Bishop for the annual Eastside throwdown, the Bishop Fall Highball. This three day grassroots climbing festival is a true celebration of climbing and the climbing community of the Eastern Sierra. After parties will be held at Mountain Rambler Brewery, Bishop Twin Theatre, New Belgium Brewing and more. For registration and event details, go to cragginclassic.com.

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre presents Stellaluna Nov. 5

Come to The Edison Theatre next to Cerro Coso College at 11:00 a.m. for a one-day-only theatrical production of the classic children's book. Purchase tickets at the door or at www.brownpapertickets.com. This is a kid-friendly play, suitable for all ages. For questions contact 760-934-6592.

The Felici Piano Trio Concert, Nov. 5

Chamber Music Unbound presents another wonderful concert by The Felici Piano Trio. “A Winning Ticket” features an amazing lineup of composers including Beethoven, Franck and Schubert. Go to www.ChamberMusicUnbound.org for tickets. Tickets are also available at the Booky Joint, the Inyo Council for the Arts and at the door.

Fall Highball Stewardship Project Nov. 6

Come to Black Sheep at 8:30 a.m. for a free breakfast. Then work from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. helping care for the Buttermilk and Volcanic Tablelands, both popular climbing areas. Water, long pants and close-toed shoes are a necessity. Tools and gloves provided. Call 760-873-6500 or email info@americanalpineclub.org for information.

Stone Age Historical Meeting and Potluck Nov. 7

Join the Mono Basin Historical Society for a potluck and business meeting at 6:00 p.m. The ramble begins at 7:30 p.m. Duncan King, a descendant of the residents of Cheddar Gorge, will discuss the finer points of stone age cuisine. Email curator@www.monobasinhistory.org or call 760-647-6461 for information.