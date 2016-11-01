What's coming up this week

• Ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Beginners welcome on Mondays, 3-4 p.m. Intermediate players should attend Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Oct. 17, 24, 31 and Nov.14, 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

• The Felici Piano Trio Concert, Nov. 5

Chamber Music Unbound presents another wonderful concert by The Felici Piano Trio. ?A Winning Ticket? features an amazing lineup of composers including Beethoven, Franck and Schubert. Go to www.ChamberMusicUnbound.org for tickets. Tickets are also available at the Booky Joint, the Inyo Council for the Arts and at the door.

• 350 Mono Meeting, Nov. 10

Come to Janet's in Mono City at 5:30 p.m. for a community talk. We will discuss the benefits of striving to become a climate-friendly renewable community. Together we can turn dreams into action. Email jcarle@qnet.com for more info.