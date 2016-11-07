What’s coming up this week?

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day. Don’t forget to vote.

Mono Basin Visitor Center Patio Talks, Nov. 7, 10-14, 17-20, 25-27

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association on the Mono Basin Visitor Center's patio and enjoy the view of Mono Lake while learning about its many mysteries. Talks are at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. For further information, contact 760-924-5500.

Ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Beginners welcome on Mondays, 3-4 p.m. Intermediate players should attend Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 14, 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Murder Mystery Dinner! Nov. 7, 9, 10

Sierra Classic Theatre Presents the annual murder mystery dinner circuit. Come to Tom's Place tonight, Rock n Bowl Brasserie on Nov 6 and 7, Lakanuki on Nov. 9, and Mammoth Brewing on Nov. 10 .All shows are at 7 p.m. This is a not-to-be-missed event that is always a sellout. For more info, go to www.sierraclassictheatre.com.

Stone Age Historical Meeting and Potluck, Nov. 7

Join the Mono Basin Historical Society for a potluck and business meeting at 6 p.m. The ramble begins at 7:30 p.m. Duncan King, a descendant of the residents of Cheddar Gorge, will discuss the finer points of stone age cuisine. Email curator@www.monobasinhistory.org or call 760-647-6461 for information.

Owens Valley Radio Observatory Tour, Nov. 7

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association for a tour of the Owens Valley Radio Observatory from 1-2 p.m. Visit www.astro.caltech.edu/research/ovro/ for information and directions or call 760-938-2075.

Colombia – Changing Landscapes with Santiago Escruceria, Nov. 9

Join the Eastern Sierra Audubon Society at 7 p.m. At the BLM/Forest Service Office in Bishop (by the DMV). Our guest speaker will be giving a presentation on Colombia and changing politics and attitudes toward tourism, specifically birding tourism. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, go to www.esaudubon.org/events/field_trips.php.