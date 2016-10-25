Westside Parks Lift Fire Restrictions Wednesday, Oct. 26

Fire restrictions will be lifted in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wednesday, Oct. 26, including the wilderness areas located at the top of most Eastern Sierra passes, like Bishop Pass. Recent rains as well as shorter and cooler days have reduced fire danger, according to the parks. Even with restrictions lifted, visitors must still follow the parks’ year-round regulations concerning fire.

Wood and charcoal fires are now permitted within designated fire rings in all Foothills Campgrounds of Sequoia National Park. Charcoal grills may also now be used in the Hospital Rock and Ash Mountain Picnic Areas, and smoking is permitted unless posted regardless of elevation.

Campfires are also now permitted in wilderness areas regardless of elevation. Year-round fire restrictions may still apply to specific sites in the wilderness, according to the parks.