This Week's Times Events Calendar

Free AARP help available until Tax Day, Mammoth, Bishop

The AARP Foundation Tax Aide programs in Bishop and Mammoth using IRS-certified volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns online without charge to low and moderate income residents. In Mammoth at the Mammoth Lakes Library, appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 760 934-5674. Spanish speaking assistance is available and walk-ins are welcome. In Bishop at the NIH Birch Street Annex, appointments are available Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule an appointment, call 760-258-5361.

Sierra Classic Theatre, Outside Mullingar, March 29-April 2

Otside Mullingar highlights the simmering land feud that has families at odds, as two adult misfits fight their way towards finding solid ground, happiness and maybe even love. Their journey will leave you laughing and tug at your heart, in this deeply moving play about how it’s never too late to take a chance at love. The play will be at 7 p.m. at the Edison Theatre, 100 College Pkwy, Mammoth, with one performance at 4 p.m. on April 2. Tickets are $20 for students, $15 for seniors. For more information, go to sierraclassictheatre.com.

Mammoth Fire Safe Council meets April 4; all concerned residents welcome

There will be a Mammoth Lakes Fire Safe Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4, at Fire Station 1 on Main Street, at 5 p.m. All Mammoth Lakes residents are welcome.

ESIA Legends of Adventure, March 30

ESIA’s Legends of Adventure Series continues Thursday, March 30 at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center with a presentation by adventure skier and filmmaker Noah Howell entitled: “The Golden Age: Diverse Mountain Adventures on a Variety of Ski Tools.” This program is $10 and includes a local beer. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on EventBrite.

Spring Expo, Eastern Sierra Disable Sports, April 1

Eastern Sierra Disabled Sports celebrates its annual spring fundraiser and on-snow exhibition of otsadaptive equipment, inviting everyone to experience the slopes from a new perspective. You can find out more about the event and help fundraise at https://www.springexpo.org/.

Chocolate Mountain Hike, April 1

Chocolate Mountain borders the Great Basin and the Piper Mountains Wilderness. A spring hike up Chocolate Mountain offers a reprieve from the snow in the Sierra. Expect a strenuous walk with significant elevation gain and loss – a total of 1,500 feet over seven miles round trip. Be prepared for all weather conditions; bring food, water, and layers. Space is limited so please RSVP. For more information and to RSVP contact Ben at ben@friendsoftheinyo.org or call 760-873-6500.

Mammoth Marathon, April 2

Check out the 29th Mammoth Marathon at Tamarack XC Ski Center off of Lake Mary Road from, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Challenge yourself to one or all of Tamarack Cross Country Ski Center’s races this season. Or, be part of the fun by ringing your cowbells and cheering on the skiers. Tracks will be open to paid skiers during all races, and volunteers are always appreciated. Open to classic and skate skiing. Racing starts at 9AM. Full Marathon 42km, Senior, Masters 1-5 Half Marathon 21km, Senior, Masters 1-5, Juniors U14-20 Junior 10km, Juniors U14-20 Kids Race 5-11, U12 & Lower. Call 760-934-2424 or https://thedriven.net/event.race_reg/eid/7436024568. Online registration ends April 1, 2017 at midnight.

APRIL 2 (SUNDAY): Ski/Snowshoe to South Lake, April 2

A ski and snowshoe tour to South Lake will begin at the winter closure gate. This is a moderate difficulty hike, approximately 10 miles round-trip. Those planning to attend should dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. The group will meet at 10 a.m. at the dirt lot at the corner of U.S. Highway 395 and Pleasant Valley Dam Road. Contact Lisa for up-to-date information (text or phone) 720-238-2581, lgbuckley@gmail.com. Abominable weather will cancel.

Tales Along the El Camino Sierra book signing, April 3

David and Gayle Woodruff, authors of the new book, Tales Along El Camino Sierra will present the history that occurred along “El Camino Sierra,” at the April 3 meeting of the Mono Basin Historical Society. “El Camino Sierra” was the name given to the predecessor of Highway 395 by the Inyo Good Roads Club, as part of a marketing campaign designed to help the Eastern Sierra region get a share of a new State highway road construction bond. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. A potluck dinner and short business meeting begin at 6 p.m. at the Lee Vining Community Center on Hess Drive, with the Woodruff’s program beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free program and potluck dinner. Call 760 647-6461 for information or email curator@monobasinhistory.org

Mock Rock talent show, Mammoth High, April 5

Mammoth High School would like to invite the community of Mammoth Lakes to their annual “Mock Rock, Talent, and Visual Arts Show.” This annual event will showcase students in our school who are talented in many disciplines including dance, musical performance, and visual arts. Entrance donation proceeds will go to the National Wounded Warrior Center. Baked goods will be available for only $1 each. Doors will open at 6 pm and close at 6:20 p.m. Show time is 6:30 p.m. No late entry will be possible. No unsupervised children under 5 please! Come share an evening of family fun with our fantastic students and support the National Wounded Warrior Center which empowers wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women.

Grand Opening of free, youth after school “Clubhouse Live,” April 6

Come celebrate Mono County’s grand opening of its brand new Clubhouse Live at 3-6 p.m. The Clubhouse will provide a free, after school program for middle and high school students, giving kids a safe place to hand out, do homework or socialize. The Clubhouse is located on the second floor of the Sierra Center Mall at 452 Old Mammoth Road. For more information contact Salvador Montanez, Mono County Behavioral Health

Behavioral Health Services Coordinator at 760-924-1740 or go to

smontanez@mono.ca.gov

Register now for Mammoth Invitational, April 7-9

Register now for the Mammoth Invitational Fundraiser on April 7-9. Register Teams of four racers plus four guests. Gather a team of four friends, family, VIP clients or top employees for the best weekend on the mountain. Saturday afternoon, chill out with some Pond Skimming at McCoy Station. Don’t forget to bring your kids to Sunday’s TruMoo Family Fun Cup on Sunday, April 9, which is free for the whole family. For more information go to https://mammoth17.auction-bid.org/microsite/register.

First Friday birding in the Antelope Valley, April 7

Beginners and experts alike are welcome to meet at 9 a.m. to depart from Sweetwater Coffee Shoppe 107537 U.S. Highway 395, Walker to explore birding habitat in the surrounding area through pinyon pine forest to riparian habitat. Those planning to attend should bring water and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Binoculars and bird books are available courtesy of the Eastern Sierra Audubon Society. For more information, call Ele Espinosa 928-300-8088 or email espinosa2015@gmail.com

Pollinator Garden Workshop, April 8

Eastern Sierra Land Trust is inviting community members to create beautiful, productive landscaping in their yards or gardens that will attract bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other important pollinators. The Eastern Sierra Land Trust is available to help with a Pollinator Workshop on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Inyo Council for the Arts, 137 S. Main St. in Bishop. Participants will learn how to get their pollinator-friendly garden growing this spring. Guest speakers will share insights on Eastern Sierra gardening topics ranging from drought-tolerant native plants, to composting, watering systems and more. For more information and to RSVP, contact Indigo Johnson, ESLT Education Coordinator and AmeriCorps Member, at indigo@eslt.org or 760-873-4554.

Ezakimak registration now open; race is April 15

Registration for the 2017 Winter Ezakimak is now open! Join Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, April 15 and take the challenge to ascend Mammoth Mountain. New this year, the Fastest Male and Fastest Female, will each take home $1,000. To register or for more information, go to http://bit.ly/2juA7a5

What happened this winter and what’s ahead talk, April 17

Edan Weishahn, fire weather forecaster, and NWS extreme weather specialist and meteorlogist Chris Smallcomb willm do an evening program at the Mammoth Visitor Center the evening of the April 17. The focus will be a winter in review, and, a look ahead at spring snowmelt flood and summer fire season potentials. The event will be at the Mammoth Lakes Ranger Station Auditorium on S.R. 203 at the entrance to the Welcome Center. For more information, contact Smallcomb at chris.smallcomb@noaa.gov

Mammoth Wedding Expo, April 22

The Mammoth Lakes Event and Wedding Expo is just around the corner on Saturday, April 22. Exhibitors are invited to showcase their business offerings for the wedding and event industries. Chamber members can exhibit for free, and non-Chamber members can exhibit for $75. Sign up online to claim a booth at http://mammothlakeschamber.org/.

Owens Lake Bird Festival, April 28-30

The Third Annual Owens Lake Bird Festival is April 28-30. Friends of the Inyo invites all birders and lovers of wildlife and landscapes to celebrate spring migration. Tickets are $60; students $30; children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Registration includes Friday evening reception, continental breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, and inspiring, in-depth tours with expert guides on Saturday and Sunday. Pre-ordered lunch for Saturday is $15. Saturday evening dinner reception includes keynote speakers Tom and Jo Heindel, catered dinner from The Grill, and beer and wine from Mountain Rambler Brewery and Barefoot Wines for $31. For more information or to register, visit:

www.friendsoftheinyo.org/foiD7/owenslakefestival or call (760) 873-6500.