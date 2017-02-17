This Week's Times Events Calendar

Free Winter Fat Bike Race, march 1

Want to try fat tire bike racing? Here’s your chance. Open to all levels and abilities including kids. Registration at 4:30 p.m. Race at 5:30 p.m. Registration at the MMCF building next to Chair One at Main Lodge. Novice and expert courses available. Everyone Races for 45 Minutes – Most Laps Wins! Bike Rentals and lights available. Contact ccasey@mammothresorts.com or call 760-914-0301 to reserve your bike.

A Sherlock Holmes mystery, Feb. 16¬-Feb.19

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre will be presenting Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville, a Sherlock Holmes Mystery” at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 4 p.m. on Sundays from Feb. 9-19. The performance will be held at the Edison Theatre, 100 College Pkwy. For more information, call 760-934-6592 or visit mammothlakesrepertorytheatre.org.

Mono Arts Council Presidents’ Day Art Show, Feb. 16-Feb. 20

The Mono Art Council will be hosting a President’s Day Art Show as part of the Winter Art Festivals inside the Minaret Village Shopping Center. The show will feature works of several artists, photographers, and more. The show runs Feb. 16 through Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information contact kristen@monoarts.org or call 760-914-2731.

Mono Arts Council “All Need is Love” show, Feb. 17

Mono Arts Council will be hosting their gallery show titled “All Need is Love,” Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. Join them for a glass of wine, appetizers and meet the artists. For more information contact kristen@monoarts.org or call 760-914-2731

MHS Drama Club performing ‘Animal Farm’ Feb. 17, Feb. 18

Mammoth High School Drama Club will be performing “Animal Farm,” by George Orwell, adapted to the stage by Ian Wooldridge on Mar. 17 and 18, at 7 p.m.

Community Meditations at Mountain Sol Yoga, Feb. 17, Feb. 19

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga from 6-6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and Sunday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information please visit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Mammoth High School movie night: ‘Streif,’ Feb. 18

The Mammoth High School Ski and Snowboard Team is hosting a showing the movie ‘Streif’ on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at the Forest Service Visitor Center Auditorium at the Mammoth Welcome Center and admission is $15. All proceeds go to the MHS Ski and Snowboard Team. Tickets are available at Command Performance or at the door.

Tablelands Drive/Walk Tour, Feb. 18

Join Friends of the Inyo in exploring the Volcanic Tablelands with BLM archeologist Greg Haverstock. Enjoy the spectacular high desert while learning about the vast natural and human history. This trip is a combination of driving and walking, so be prepared for all weather conditions. Space is limited, so please contact Ben at ben@friendsoftheinyo.com.

President’s Weekend Shuttle Services June Lake, Feb. 18, Feb. 19

The Eastern Sierra Transit Authority will be running a shuttle between June Lake businesses and June Mountain beginning Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. starting at Boulder Lodge, with stops at the Tiger Bar, Trout Town Joes, June Mountain, Fern Creek Lodge and Double Eagle. The bus will then return to the mountain and from there head back to Boulder Lodge. Departures will be every 20 minutes from June Mountain; i.e. at the top, :20, and :40 of the hour.

Sierra Club Outing snowshoe/ski, the Knolls, Feb. 19

Join the Sierra Club on a ski/snowshoe outing in the Knolls, part of the Inyo National Forest, which is adjacent to Mammoth Lakes. The group will take advantage of this season’s exceptional snowfall to explore some of the more remote areas of the forest. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Meet at 10 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Mary K for up-to-date information at 760-934-0355 or mkp@npgcable.com or check the ROLG Meetup page: http://www.meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup. Everyone welcome. Abominable weather will cancel.

Eastside Velo ride calendar meeting, Feb. 21

Eastside Velo wants your input on the 2017 ride calendar to add, fun new rides, post ride activities and more. ESV buys your first drink. Mammoth Brewing Co. upstairs, 5:30 p.m.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, Feb. 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a talk on “Where will the trails take us?” with Joel Rathje, Trails Coordinator for the Town of Mammoth Lakes, at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Rathje will talk about what the future holds for the Mammoth Trails System. For more information, contact Mary 805-217-5563 or at marymikeshore@gmail.com. For any of the program meetings, if you would like to join a carpool from Bishop, please contact Dale, 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Sierra Club Outing snowshoe/ski at Horseshoe Lake, Feb. 26

If weather permits, The Sierra Club will drive to the Lakes Basin parking area and ski/snowshoe the road, past Lake Mary and Lake Mamie to Horseshoe Lake. From there, the group has several options, depending upon conditions. This is a moderate, 8-mile outing, give or take. Meet at 9 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Brigitte at 760-924-2140, jungberman@mac.com or check the ROLG Meetup page: meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup. Everyone welcome. Abominable weather will cancel.

Eastside Velo ride calendar meeting, Feb. 28

Eastside Velo wants your input on the 2017 ride calendar to add, fun new rides, post ride activities and more. ESV buys your first drink. Whiskey Creek Bar, Bishop, 5:30 p.m.

Inyo Mountains Volunteer Event, Mar. 3-5

BLM Ridgecrest is looking for volunteers to help with wilderness boundary restoration on the east side of the Inyo Mountains. Contact Katy Meyer at kmeyer@blm.gov for more information.

Grand Opening of Adult Education Center. March 8

Join the Mono County Office of Education. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:30 to 6:30 at the Mammoth Lakes Library for the Grand Opening of the new Adult Education Center. Snacks and beverages served. Learn what the AEC has to offer the community.

Wildlife Care Volunteer Orientation, March 19

Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care is hosting a volunteer orientation for anyone who would like to help care for hundreds of injured and orphaned wild birds and mammals. The orientation for New Volunteers will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19th from at the The Imagination Lab, 621 W. Line St. (across from Dwayne’s) upstairs in Suite 204. Call 760-872-1487 for signup and questions.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, March 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a viewing and discussion of “Monarchs, Milkweed and Citizen Science” at 7 p.m. at the Crowley lake Community Center. Rachel Williams, Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will tell us what these three things have in common. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563, marymikeshore@gmail.com. To carpool from Bishop, contact Dale at 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Mammoth Wedding Expo, March 22

The Mammoth Lakes Event and Wedding Expo is just around the corner on Saturday, April 22. Exhibitors are invited to showcase their business offerings for the wedding and event industries. Chamber members can exhibit for free, and non-Chamber members can exhibit for $75. Sign up online to claim a booth athttp://mammothlakeschamber.org/.

Ezakimak registration now open; race is April 15

Registration for the 2017 Winter Ezakimak is now open! Join Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, April 15 and take the challenge to ascend Mammoth Mountain. New this year, the Fastest Male and Fastest Female, will each take home $1,000. To register or for more information, go to http://bit.ly/2juA7a5