This Week's Times Events Calendar

Naturalist-guided snowshoe tour, Feb. 9, 10

Take a naturalist-guided snowshoe tour to experience a winter wonderland lit by moonlight. Tours are $55 per person and include equipment, a guide for the evening, trail access and a fireside hot beverage inside Tamarack Lodge. Tours depart the Ski Center at 7 p.m. for a 1.5-hour after-dark excursion. Space is limited. Reservations are required, so call 800-MAMMOTH

Sierra Club Outing snowshoe/ski, Sunny Slopes, Feb. 9

Join Sandy on a mid-week, easy-paced snowshoe/ski on Sunny Slope, near Crowley Lake. Abundant snow has turned this area into a magical wonderland. Meet at 10 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank or 10:15 a.m. at intersection of U.S. Highway 395 and Owens River Road. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Sandy for up-to-date information at 714-336-8729 or kburnsides@aol.com or check the ROLG Meetup page: www.meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup. Everyone welcome. Abominable weather will cancel.

A Sherlock Holmes mystery, Feb. 9-19

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre will be presenting Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville, a Sherlock Holmes Mystery” at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 4 p.m. on Sundays from Feb. 9-19. The performance will be held at the Edison Theatre, 100 College Pkwy. For more information, call 760-934-6592 or visit mammothlakesrepertorytheatre.org.

Community Meditations at Mountain Sol Yoga, Feb. 10, 12

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga from 6-6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and Sunday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 12. Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information please visit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Coffee with Supervisor Gardner, Feb. 11

The first “Coffee with a Supervisor” for Bob Gardner will be in June Lake at Trout Town Joe’s from 9-10:30 a.m. This is a chance for citizens to come meet with Gardner on any topic of interest. Additional events in Lee Vining and Mammoth will be scheduled on a rotating basis each month. For more information, go to bgardner@mon.ca.gov

Owens River Annual Cleanup, Feb. 11

Meet at 8 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Campgroup. Bring gloves and be prepared to help clean up as much of the river as possible. Those who have them are invited to wear waders. Bring family and friends; the more people the cleaner the river! Coffee and baked goods will be provided for all volunteers at 8 a.m. and lunch will be provided at noon at Pleasant Valley Campgroup.

Eastern Sierra Bowman Shoot, Feb. 12

Eastern Sierra Bowmen is having its first shoot of the year at the Mill Pond Range. Anyone who would like to shoot for NFAAmay do so. If not, come on out and have a great day of shooting. All board members should attend and anyone who wants to be involved in scheduling. The shoot will start at 9 a.m. Anyone who can come out earlier to help set up would be greatly appreciated. Call Ira at 760-937-4772, Kathy at 760-937-7030 or Teresa@760-920-3517 for more information.

Sierra Club Outing snowshoe/ski on Blue Diamond Route, Feb. 12

If weather permits, the Sierra Club will snowshoe/ski in the Knolls spotting cars at the Visitors’ Center and beginning along the Scenic Loop Road, traveling into the woods along the Blue Diamond Route. Deep snow will require some breaking trails (great exercise) although a track should be established by the day’s outing. This is a 5.5 miles, moderate difficulty outing. The group will meet at 10 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Melissa for up-to-date information at 760-937-0499 or melissas1@verizon.net or check the ROLG Meetup page: meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup. Everyone welcome. Abominable weather will cancel.

Homebuyer Education Class, Feb. 15

Mammoth Lakes Housing, Inc. will host a free Homebuyer Education class at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at their its located at 587 Old Mammoth Rd., Suite 4. This class will cover the basics of purchasing a home including how to determine an affordable payment, credit scores, local down payment assistance programs and more. For more information or to RSVP, contact Patricia at 760-934-4740 or patricia@mammothlakeshousing.org.

Owens Lake Bird Festival registration begins Feb. 15

The famous Owens Lake Bird Festival is April 28-Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $60 for adults, $30 for students and children 12 and under free. On Friday, the opening reception is at the Museum of Western Film History. Saturday and Sunday will be devoted to outings led by local experts on Owens Lake and surrounding area. Saturday evening will be a celebratory reception for $31, which includes catered dinner, beer from Mountain Rambler Brewery and wine from Barefoot wines along with keynote speakers Tom and Jo Heindel discussing "The Amazing Shorebirds of Owens Lake.” Go to www.friendoftheinyo.org for more information.

Tablelands Tour, Feb. 18

Join Friends of the Inyo in exploring the Volcanic Tablelands with BLM archeologist Greg Haverstock. Enjoy the spectacular high desert while learning about the vast natural and human history. This trip is a combination of driving and walking, so be prepared for all weather conditions. Space is limited, so please contact Ben at ben@friendsoftheinyo.com.

Sierra Club Outing snowshoe/ski in the Knolls, Feb. 19

Join the Sierra Club on a ski/snowshoe outing in the Knolls, part of the Inyo National Forest, which is adjacent to Mammoth Lakes. The group will take advantage of this season’s exceptional snowfall to explore some of the more remote areas of the forest. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Meet at 10 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Mary K for up-to-date information at 760-934-0355 or mkp@npgcable.com or check the ROLG Meetup page: http://www.meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup. Everyone welcome. Abominable weather will cancel.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, Feb. 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a talk on “Where will the trails take us?” with Joel Rathje, Trails Coordinator for the Town of Mammoth Lakes, at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Rathje will talk about what the future holds for the Mammoth Trails System. For more information, contact Mary 805-217-5563 or at marymikeshore@gmail.com. For any of the program meetings, if you would like to join a carpool from Bishop, please contact Dale, 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Sierra Club Outing snowshoe/ski at Horseshoe Lake, Feb. 26

If weather permits, The Sierra Club will drive to the Lakes Basin parking area and ski/snowshoe the road, past Lake Mary and Lake Mamie to Horseshoe Lake. From there, the group have several options, depending upon conditions. This is a moderate, 8-mile outing, give or take. Meet at 9 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Brigitte for up-to-date information at 760-924-2140, jungberman@mac.com or check the ROLG Meetup page: meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup. Everyone welcome. Abominable weather will cancel.

Ezakimak registration now open; race is April 15

Registration for the 2017 Winter Ezakimak is now open! Join Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, April 15 and take the challenge to ascend Mammoth Mountain. New this year, the Fastest Male and Fastest Female, will each take home $1,000. To register or for more information, go to http://bit.ly/2juA7a5

Inyo Mountains Volunteer Event, Mar. 3-5

BLM Ridgecrest is looking for volunteers to help with wilderness boundary restoration on the east side of the Inyo Mountains. Contact Katy Meyer at kmeyer@blm.gov for more information.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, March 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a viewing and discussion of “Monarchs, Milkweed and Citizen Science” at 7 p.m. at the Crowley lake Community Center. Rachel Williams, Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will tell us what these three things have in common. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563, marymikeshore@gmail.com. To carpool from Bishop, contact Dale at 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Mammoth Wedding Expo, March 22

The Mammoth Lakes Event and Wedding Expo is just around the corner on Saturday, April 22. Exhibitors are invited to showcase their business offerings for the wedding and event industries. Chamber members can exhibit for free, and non-Chamber members can exhibit for $75. Sign up online to claim a booth athttp://mammothlakeschamber.org/.