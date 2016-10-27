This Week's Mammoth Times Weekend Events

Halloween Activities for Kids at the Mammoth Lakes Library, Oct. 28

Come to the library at 12:30 p.m. for some great activities. We will make spooky snacks and have some scary experiments as well. For questions, call 760-934-4777.

Halloween and Haunted Roller Rink Party, Oct. 28

Come to the Mammoth RecZone from 5-8 p.m for a night of skating and scares. We will have carnival activities, cakewalks and plenty of great activities with prizes for everyone. Bring your scooter, skateboard or any other wheeled device you can think of. If you have any questions, please call 760-934-8989.

Community Meditation classes through October

Community Meditations, by donation, will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Oct. 28 from 6-6:45 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. A new Introduction to Meditation workshop will be held on Oct. 30 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Mountain Sol Yoga. Pre-registration is required. Last day to register is Oct. 29. (No walk-ins on day of class.) Cost is $45. For more information and to register, visit www.mountainsolyoga.com.

Eastern Sierra History Conference, Oct. 28-30

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is holding the first annual Eastern Sierra History Conference at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop, and we want you there. Come learn about ski culture, the water saga, petroglyph art, climbing history, mining claims and so much more. The conference is all day on Oct. 28 and 29, and field trips will be held on Oct. 30. To register, call 760-873-2411 or go to http://esiaonline.com/eastern-sierra-history-conference/.

Ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Beginners welcome on Mondays, 3-4 p.m. Intermediate players should attend Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Oct. 17, 24, 31 and Nov.14, 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

The Felici Piano Trio Concert, Nov. 5

Chamber Music Unbound presents another wonderful concert by The Felici Piano Trio. “A Winning Ticket” features an amazing lineup of composers including Beethoven, Franck and Schubert. Go to www.ChamberMusicUnbound.org for tickets. Tickets are also available at the Booky Joint, the Inyo Council for the Arts and at the door.

350 Mono Meeting, Nov. 10

Come to Mono City at 5:30 p.m. for a community talk about the role of Mono County's own climate awareness and change group; Mono 350. We will discuss the benefits of striving to become a climate-friendly renewable community. Together we can turn dreams into action. Email jcarle@qnet.com for more info and directions.

Convict Lake Fishing Derby, through Nov. 15

The Convict Lake Fishing Derby started on Sept. 5 at Convict Lake and continues through Nov. 15 with $6,000 in prizes and the Morrison’s Bonus. Go to convictlake.com for more information.

State Farm First Anniversary Party, Oct. 28

Come to 437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite J next Friday at noon and stay until 7 p.m. or later. Refreshments and food will be provided. The folks at State Farm would like to show their appreciation to the community with a celebration. For any questions call 760-934-7575.

Free Medicare Open Enrollment Clinic, Oct. 31

The Council on Aging's Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program is holding a free Medicare Open Enrollment clinic starting at 10 a.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Library. For more information or in order to change or compare your prescription drug plan, call Kathy for an appointment at 760-872-2043. Attendees must make an appointment.

Veterans Day Celebration, Nov. 11

Come to the Mammoth Lakes celebration of Veterans Day held at Fire Station #1 on Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. with a Color Guard initiating the event. Veterans Day marks the end of the major hostilities surrounding World War I. We are seeking sponsors who can provide morning snacks and beverages to say Thank You to our veterans. Email rboccia@mammothlakesrecreation.org if you are able to provide support or for more information.

Crowley Lake Community Center Social and Potluck, Nov. 15

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for a retrospective on Bohler Canyon after the area burned in a wildfire. Citizen scientists will show devastation in Bohler Canyon and discuss recovery. Potluck starts at 6:15 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.