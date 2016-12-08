This Week's Mammoth Times Events Section

Resource Family Foster Parent Social, Dec. 8

All are welcome to learn more about becoming a resource family for children in the local community. Those who are interested are invited to open their hearts and homes to become a positive support in a child's life. The social will be held on the third floor of the Sierra Center Mall, at 452 Old Mammoth Rd., from 5:30-7 p.m. Please RSVP to Marlo Preis at mpreis@mono.ca.gov or 760-924-1793.

Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party, Dec. 8

Join the Chamber at The Westin from 6-8 p.m. where they will be awarding Mammoth Lakes' first Business Excellence Awards. Tickets are $25 for members and non-members.

Felici Piano Trio Concerts Dec. 9, 10

Bring in the holiday season with two free concerts by the Eastern Sierra Chamber Orchestra and the Mammoth and Bishop Honors Strings. Compositions by Bach, Beethoven, Warlock and more will be played. The program opens with the Honors Strings of Chamber Music Unbound and features the chamber in the second half. Both the Friday and Saturday concerts will be held at 7 p.m. at Cerro Coso Bishop. For questions email felici@chambermusicunbound.org.

Community Meditations Dec. 9, 11

Non-sectarian community meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday from 6-6:45 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more informationvisit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

MLTPA's 10th Anniversary Celebration and Free Bus to Movie, Dec. 9

Celebrate the MLTPA with food, drinks, door prizes, honorees, silent auction, champagne and cake at Jimmy's Taverna starting at 5 p.m. Cover is $25. Free tickets to “Monumental: Skiing our National Parks”will be given to the first 50 entrants who make a $30 donation. Party bus to the movie leaves at 7:15 sharp. More information is at www.mltpa.org.

Movie Premier of 'Monumental: Skiing our National Parks,' Dec. 9

Celebrate the National Park Service by experiencing winter in iconic parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone and Glacier. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will be shown at the USFS/Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center Auditorium. The events is sponsored by Friends of the Inyo, ESIA, and Mammoth Lakes Recreation. Tickets are $10 are available at brownpaperevents.com or at the Welcome Center. More information is available at www.friendsoftheinyo.org.

Bishop Paiute COSA Bird Walk and Census, Bishop, Dec. 10

Birders of all levels are welcome to join the Paiute Tribe to walk the Conservation Open Space Area and identify birds and observe bird behavior. Meet at the BLM/Forest Service Building on West Line Street in Bishop at 8:30 a.m. Contact Hillary Behr at hillarybehr@yahoo.com for more information.

Black Doubt 1 Year Anniversary Dec. 10

Join your favorite local nanobrewey for its one0year anniversary party. Black Doubt Brewery will be hosting a live performance by Purely Organic from 7-9 p.m. There will be a swag and beer raffle amongst other things. Call 760-484-7845 for information.

Winter Bazaar Fundraiser for Crowley Lake Skate Park, Dec. 10

Community members will find great gifts for those on your holiday list from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Proceeds will go to a good cause, supporting the new Crowley Lake Skate Park. Baked goods, homemade canned and jarred goods, organic body care products, candles, knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, beadwork, organic soaps, handcrafted specialty items, and so much more will be on display. For more information, call Isabel Connolly at 760-935-4089.

Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra Extravaganza fundraiser, Dec. 10

Come decked out in all white for our biggest fundraiser of the year. The evening begins at 6 p.m. at Canyon Lodge and features dinner, silent auction, raffle and dancing to the grooves of Deep Fryed Mojo. Tickets are $70 and are available at the Disabled Sports office, Second Chance Thrift Store, the Booky Joint and online at disabledsportseasternsierra.org. For more information, please call 760-934-0791.

Santa hits the Railroad Express, Dec. 10

Come to the Laws Museum for some wonderful train rides, live entertainment, refreshments and crafts and activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance. Tickets are available at Bishop Chamber. Visit www.bishopvisitor.com for info or call 760-873-8405.

CSA Winter Bazaar Dec. 10

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for the Winter Bazaar which goes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be great gifts for those on the holiday shopping list, including baked goods, homemade canned and jarred goods, organic body care products, candles, knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, beadwork, organic soaps, handcrafted specialty items, and so much more! Call 541-425-0540 for information.

Tannenbaum 10km Classic Dec. 11

Mammoth Mountain's first race of the season is an event for the entire family, offering classic skiing distances from 1–10km, including a family fun race. Call 760-934-2882 ext. 8 for more information.

Cardio Sculpt Dec. 12, 19, Jan and Feb dates

Come sculpt your body at the Crowley Lake Community Center Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring proper exercise clothing because these classes are tough! For info call 541-425-0540.

Stott Pilates Matwork Dec. 13, 20, Jan and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for some Stott Pilates. Learn the basics of breathing, pelvic and rib case placement, scapular movement, and head and cervical spine placement in this all-inclusive class. For information call 541-425-0540.

Beginning Fencing Classes Dec. 13, 20, Jan and Feb dates

The Crowley Lake Community Center is hosting beginning fencing lessons each week and we want you there. Classes are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Apres-Ski Yoga Dec. 15, 22, Jan and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center Thursdays from 5-6:15 p.m. to counterbalance a long day on the slopes. Call 541-425-0540 for information.

Mickey Avalon ft. DJ Rodney-O Dec. 15

Lakanuki Restaurant and Bar is hosting a live concert featuring Mickey Avalon and DJ Rodney-O. The comedy-rock music will hit a note with everyone who attends. Call 408-667-0992 or email latenitebilly@hotmail.com for info. This is a 21 and up event and doors open at 9 p.m.

Mammoth Mountain's Night of Lights Dec. 17

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a one-of-a-kind evening at Canyon Lodge. The Night of Lights is presented by the Southern California Ford Dealers and is a free fun-filled night for all ages with live music, a firework show, torchlight parade, kids activities and snowmobiles rides. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. And lasts until 10 p.m. For more information visit the events calender on www.mammothmountain.com.

Crowley Lake Community Social and Potluck Jan 17

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for a screening of the movie “Torn” which tells the story of looters' destruction of Petroglyphs on the Volcaninc Tablelands. In the film Paiute tribal leaders are interviewed with the purpose of raising awareness of the importance of The Antiquities Act. For more call Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com