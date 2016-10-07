This Week's Mammoth Times Events Section

Eastern Sierra outdoor adventures through Oct.

Want to discover the mystery of Mono Lake’s bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system? Want to learn more about birds, flowers, geology, things for kids to do, hikes, canoe tours, mountain climbing, biking, bird watching? For a complete, day-by-day and hour-by-hour list of fall activities, for kids and adults alike, go to www.eslt.org.

Nordic Dryland Training, Nancy Fiddler, Oct.-Nov.

Join Olympian Nancy Fiddler and get ready for the cross-country ski season. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Saturdays, and started on Sept. 27. Running shoes, ski poles, a water bottle and a towel or mat are required. Meet at the Crowley Lake Park on Crowley Lake Drive at 9 a.m. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Oct. 6-23

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre will present a re-envisioned “Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare's classic tale of two tragic young lovers. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II, Romeo is a German boy and Juliet is a Jewish girl. The play will be performed at the Edison Theatre at Cerro Coso community college at 100 College Parkway Mammoth Lakes, Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students and $10 for children. For more information, go to www.edisontheatre.org or call 760-934-6592.

Volunteers Needed to Restock Hot Creek, Oct. 6

In an effort to restore Hot Creek to its former fishing glory, the DFW will introduce 6,000 diploid fish to the area and is seeking volunteers to help move the fish. Meet at 9 a.m. at the paved parking area at the bottom of the lower public parking lot at the Hot Creek Ranch, south of Mammoth on Airport Road. Contact Kevin at 760-934-5637 for more information.

Community Meditation Classes, Oct. 7, Oct. 9, Oct. 30

Mountain Sol Yoga and Holistic Healing's non-sectarian Community Meditations continues on Oct. 7 from 6-6:45 pm and Oct. 9 from 10:30-11:15 am. A new Introduction to Meditation workshop will be held on Oct. 30, from 12:30-3:30 pm. at Mountain Sol Yoga. Register by Oct. 15 for $35, or pay in person for $45. For information, visit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Paradise Fire Rummage, Bake Sale, Barbeque, Oct. 8

Come to the Paradise Fire House at 5300 Lower Rock Creek Road off the Old Sherwin Grade at 8 a.m. and check out the big rummage sale and bake sale to raise money for the fire department. A barbeque will be held until 2 p.m. Contact 760-937-3366 or email jpenajudy@schat.com for info.

Bodie Hills Stewardship Day, Oct. 8

Join Friends of the Inyo and others to care for a unique and special place in Mono County. We will plant native plants in a disturbed area and remove old fence and brush around historic buildings. Please wear work appropriate clothing – long pants and closed-toe shoes are a must. Tools and gloves provided. Volunteer perks include breakfast, lunch, raffle, and free entrance for the day into the state park. Lunch provided by the Westin Monache in Mammoth. Meet at the Red Barn in the center of Bodie at 8:30. Work runs until 12:30 and is followed by lunch and prizes. Go to friendsoftheinyo.org.

Art and Wine in the Field, Oct. 8-9

There will be two sessions of Art and Wine in the Field in Mammoth: On Oct. 8, learn the art of Plein Air Watercolor Painting with Master Artist, Heidi Goodwin, from noon to 5 p.m. On Oct. 9, from 3-6 p.m., participate in On Location Photography 101 with Professional Photographer, Kendra Knight. Learn basic DSLR camera and lighting techniques, composition and more. Both classes will be at the Hayden Cabin Museum. While the classes will mostly be held under the Temple of Folly Tent, bring sunscreen, water, and layers to be prepared for bright sun and/or cooler weather. For additional information, go to www.monoarts.org.

Writer’s Retreat, June Lake, Oct. 14-16

The June Lake Loop Performing Arts Association will present a provocative and inspiring writing, songwriting and storytelling retreat this fall in California’s gorgeous Eastern Sierra with some of America’s most important literary and musical talent. Designed for the curious, as well as the serious, about writing memoir, poetry, storytelling and songwriting, the Inspired by Nature Writer’s Retreat will host a variety of creative activities and workshops in June Lake. For more information on the Inspired by Nature Retreat, to see the full schedule, and register, please visit junelakearts.org or contact inspiredbynature@gmail.com.

Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance 5K Walk/Fun Run, Oct. 15

The Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance will host its annual 5K walk and 5K fun run beginning at 10 a.m. at the Bishop City Park. Event registration is from 7:30-8:30 on race day. Early bird registration and T-shirt pickup will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Northern Inyo Hospital Admin Wing Breezeway at 150 Pioneer Lane in Bishop. Registration forms are available at www.esbca.org and at Northern Inyo Hospital. Race Day registration is $35 for adults and teens and $15 for children 12 and under. Pre-registration is $30 for adults and teens and $15 for youth 12 and under.

Ukelele classes, Mondays through Nov.

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Classes are Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov.14, 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Telluride Mountain Film Festival in Mammoth, Oct. 21-22

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, Mammoth Lakes Recreation and the U.S. Forest Service for a film presentation sponsored by The Mammoth Brewing Company. A different film will be played each of the two nights. Tickets are $20 for one night or $35 for the weekend. Purchase online at brownpapertickets.com or in person at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center. For information call 760-924-5501.

Convict Lake Fishing Derby, through Nov. 15

The Convict Lake Fishing Derby started on Sept. 5 at Convict Lake and continues through Nov. 15 with $6,000 in prizes and the Morrison’s Bonus. Go to convictlake.com for more information.

Veterans Day Celebration, Nov. 11

Veterans Day is an official annual U.S. public holiday that honors military veterans, that is, persons who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the armistice with Germany went into effect. The U.S. previously observed Armistice Day. The U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954. Mammoth Lakes will be celebrating Veterans Day at Fire Station #1 on Main Street beginning at 9am with a Color Guard initiating the event. As an element of our celebration we are seeking sponsors who are willing to provide morning snacks and beverages to say “Thank You” to our Veterans. Please email rboccia@mammothlakesrecreation.org if you are able to provide support for our annual Veterans Day celebration.