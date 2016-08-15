This Week's Mammoth Times Events Section

Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association; hikes, talks, walks, adventures, all summer

Want to discover the mystery of Mono Lake’s bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system while walking the shores of the ancient lake with a knowledgeable ranger? Want to learn more about birds, flowers, geology, things for kids to do, hikes, canoe tours, mountain climbing, biking, bird watching? All of these activities and talks are available this summer and easy to find through the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association’s digital calendar. For a complete, day-by-day and hour-by-hour list of summer activities for kids and adults alike, go to http://tinyurl.com/z65qb98. The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association website’s calendar is a one-stop-shopping clearinghouse for many local events.

Community Meditation through August

Take advantage of Mountain Sol Yoga & Holistic Healing offering non-sectarian Community Meditations on walk-in basis to all members of the community. Meditation reduces stress, and improves overall health. It is open to anyone and basic techniques will be taught. The event is free but donations are accepted. For information: www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com. The summer schedule for Community Meditations is: Friday, 6-6:45 pm., and Sunday,10:30 a.m.–11:15 a.m.

Showboat Youtheatre, Aug. 8-20

Be entertained when Mammoth Lakes Parks and Recreation brings Showboat Youtheatre back to Mammoth for the 28th consecutive year. The musical theatre program will feature the youth of the area learning and performing two separate productions. Children ages 5-10 will be performing “Little Orphan Annie” and children 11 and older will be performing “Journey to Neverland.” Don't miss out on this wonderful two-week adventure into the “magic of theatre.” To sign up, or for more information, call Parks and Recreation at 760-934-8983.

Sierra Classic Theatre presents: The Merchant of Venice, Aug. 11-14, Aug. 18-21

Join Sierra Classic Theatre for a Shakespearean play performed alfresco, a tradition for the company since 2001. Shows will be held at 6 p.m. nightly at Sam's Woodsite August 11-14 and August 18-21. Suggested donation is $15 and picnicking is encouraged. Find more information on Sierra Classic Theatre's website

Sierra Nevada Geotourism celebration, Aug. 11

Sierra Nevada Geotourism and our managing partners at Sierra Business Council will hold its first celebration honoring one of our four incredible Sierra Vision Award winners in Bishop on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The group will be honoring Mountain Rambler Brewery at … Mountain Rambler Brewery!

Shakespeare in the Woods, Aug. 11-21

Come witness Sierra Classic Theatre's Shakespeare in the Woods. This summer's production, "The Merchant of Venice” is against the backdrop of the 1869 western railroad frontier town of Venice, Wyoming.

Performances are Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 11-14 and Aug. 18-21 at 6 p.m. at Sam's Wood Site. All shows are free, with a suggested donation of $15. Bring a picnic, bring friends and join the fun under the stars. Visit www.sierraclassictheatre.com or contact Stacy Corless at 760-920-0190.

Free Eastern Sierra Symphony concert, Aug 11-13

Eastern Sierra Symphony's summer concerts take place Aug. 11-13 featuring a free concert on Friday night. The free concert features guest conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser leading the symphony in a program that includes Rossini, Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring the 2016 Horton-Kohl youth artist, and Andrew Norman's Gran Turismo. The show starts at 8 pm. RSVP and get tickets for any of the concerts here.

Margarita Festival, Aug. 12-13

Have some fun at the Mammoth Margarita Festival. There will be Premium tequila tasting, four bands/duos, 15-25 tequila distilleries and over 75 tasting opportunities. Come to The Village at Mammoth and enjoy.

Mammoth Lakes Basin trail work day, Aug. 13

Join the Town of Mammoth Lakes, the U.S. Forest Service, and Friends of the Inyo with funding from Measure R for Mammoth Trails Day on Mammoth Lakes Trail System. We will be focusing on helping Friends of the Inyo’s trail crews during their summer long maintenance project in the Mammoth Lakes Basin. Come on out and care for trails in the Mammoth Lakes Basin. Breakfast, lunch, and raffle included. For info email info@friendsoftheinyo.org or call 760-873-6500.

Earthquake Fault trail work day, Aug. 13

Volunteer to help fix the Earthquake Fault trail. Meet at the Earthquake Dome parking lot at 8:30 a.m. for a free bagel breakfast, provided by Old New York Deli & Bagel Company, along with a safety talk and work assignments. Sunrise Rotary and Bleu Handcrafted foods will provide a free gourmet lunch. Lots of great giveaways will be hosted on site, including a Special Prize Giveaway in Skip Harvey’s Memory. For info email info@friendsoftheinyo.org or call 760-873-6500

Artist showing, gallery opening, Aug. 13

All are invited to join an evening of art, music, and refreshments as the Mono Lake Committee welcomes Erika Perloff, and her artwork to the Mono Lake Committee Gallery. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with live music by Idle Hands Trio, drinks, and a chance to meet Erika and view her plein air paintings of the Eastern Sierra. For more information, contact Lily at 760-647-6595 or lily@monolake.org

Eastern Sierra Recreation Collaborative final meeting, Aug. 15

Join the Eastern Sierra Recreation Collaborative from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for the last in a series of meetings to help shape the future of recreation on the Inyo National Forest in Bishop at the Cerro Coso Community College to assist with preparing the public’s comments to the U.S. Forest Service in regards to their community’s sustainable recreation interests and needs for the Inyo National Forest’s Management Plan Update. Comments are due on Aug. 25. For more information, go to mltpa.org.

Mono Lake bird walk, Aug. 19

Join the Mono Lake Committee and the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve as they lead guided bird walks at Mono Lake County Park from 8-10 a.m. on Fridays and Sundays from late May through Labor Day weekend. Directions: five miles north of Lee Vining turn on Cemetery Road and follow the signs to County Park. Go to http://esiaonline.com/ for more information.

Panum Crater walk, Aug. 20

Explore the secrets of one of the most recent volcanoes to rock the Eastern Sierra. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at 10 a.m. in the Panum Crater parking lot (4 miles east of Highway 395 on Highway 120). Duration is approximately1.5 hours. Go to http://esiaonline.com/ for more information.

Mono Lake Canoe Tours, Aug. 21

Join the Mono Lake Committee leads guided canoe tours on Mono Lake on Saturdays and Sundays from late June through Labor Day weekend. Tours begin at 8:00, 9:30, and 11:00am and last about one hour. Participants must arrive 1/2 hour early-latecomers cannot be accommodated. Reservations are strongly recommended. $25 per person (no children under age 4 or pets).

Contact: Mono Lake Committee at (760) 647-6595 for more information.

Mammoth Cross Country Village Championships, Main Lodge, Aug. 23

Mammoth Mountain has teamed up with SEMBA (Sierra Eastside Mountain Bike Association) to present the 2016 Cross Country Village Championship Series. These FREE races will start and finish at Main Lodge and will feature a post-race party at the Yodler. Each race will feature an Expert and Sport category to go along with everyone’s favorite, The Kids Race. Signups begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Adventure Center and races start at 5:30 p.m.

Humphrey's Basin backpack, trail stewardship project, Aug. 23-27

Join Friends of the Inyo and the Sierra National Forest in the John Muir Wilderness, just over Piute Pass, for a multi-day wilderness restoration project. Help protect the endangered Sierra Nevada Yellow-Legged Frog at Golden Trout Lake by restoring campsites that infringe upon their habitat. Expect a moderate hike in, three days of work, pack support for tools and food, and beautiful views of the backside of Mt. Humphreys. For info or to RSVP, e-mail or call (760) 873-6500

Annual Kids Adventure Games, Aug. 26-27

Participate in the 3rd Annual Kids Adventure Games, which will be returning to Mammoth Lakes. Kids can expect mountain biking, hiking, zip lines, a Tarzan rope swing, a giant Slip-n-Slide, cargo nets, climbing wall, and more. This is a fun and confidence-building outdoor experience for kids ages 6-14, and a great day out for the whole family! Plus CLIF Kid Z Bar will be sponsoring the Kids Adventure Games this summer, so kids will get the proper nutrition while they’re out to play.

Stewardship Day/Founders’ Celebration, Aug. 27

Celebrate with the National Park Service and Friends of the Inyo at the Devil’s Postpile when they host a series of citizen science and volunteer stewardship projects in Devils Postpile National Monument at a to be determined time. Join the celebration of the National Park Service's 100th birthday on Founders' Day with a day of stewardship activities, including restoration and improvement projects. For info, email info@friendsoftheinyo.org or call 760-873-6500.

Mammoth Cross Country Village Championships, Main Lodge, Sept. 6

Mammoth Mountain has teamed up with SEMBA (Sierra Eastside Mountain Bike Association) to present the 2016 Cross Country Village Championship Series. These FREE races will start and finish at Main Lodge and will feature a post-race party at the Yodler. Each race will feature an Expert and Sport category to go along with everyone’s favorite, The Kids Race. Signups begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Adventure Center and races start at 5:30 p.m.

Pack Trains and the Mules that Power Them talk, Sept. 13

Want to spice up your lunch break? Come by the Friends of the Inyo office from 12- 1 p.m. at 250 N. Fowler St. in Bishop and listen to Jennifer and Lee Roeser of the McGee Creek Pack Station will share stories that provide insight into the sometimes-tragic, oft-amusing tradition of mule (and horse) pack trains that brought early prospectors, explorers, soldiers, and more deep into the High Sierra in Inyo County's earliest days. For more information go to friendsoftheinyo.org.

Wildlife Ecology of the Sierra Nevada talk, Sept. 14

Join Dr. Jim Patton, PhD, Curator and Professor Emeritus at the University of California at Berkeley, at 7 p.m. for a presentation about the early history of wildlife ecology in the first century of the National Park Service. Dr. Patton will also provide a summary of the resurvey of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians in Yosemite National Park that were originally studied between 1911 and 1920, and the importance of these findings in documenting climate change impacts.

Eastern Sierra History Conference, October 28-30

The conference will feature presentations from local and other historians about people, culture, and traditions of our region. For more information contact Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association at 760-873-2411.