This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Furry, Feathered Friends Opening Reception, May 12

Join local artists for the "Furry, Feathered, Friends" Opening Reception, the Mono Arts Council Gallery's new exhibit showing until Aug. 11. The MAC gallery is located in the Minaret Village Shopping Center by Vons, next to Tailwaggers and the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Hours are 12-5 daily. To contact the gallery, call (760) 914-2909 or email gallery@monoarts.org.

Count birds at Redding Canyon, May 13

International Migratory Bird Day: Redding Canyon. Help count birds in Redding Canyon on International Migratory Bird Day with FOI. Located east of Bishop, is a bird hotspot with many migratory and breeding species as well as butterflies and reptile species. All skill levels welcome. RSVP email: jora@friendsoftheinyo.org.

Community Meditations, May 12, May 14

Non-sectarian Community Meditations by donation will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, May 12, (6-6:45 p.m.) and Sunday, May 14, (10:30 - 11:30 am). Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Mono Lake Kayak/Canoe, May 14

Paddle among the exotic tufa and view the many returning migratory birds. If weather looks threatening, call to confirm trip. Meet 8 a.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Union Bank parking lot, or at 8:45 a.m. at Navy Beach, Mono Lake. No dogs. Contact Melissa, (760) 937-0499, melissas1@verizon.net.

Wildflower Walk, Lower Rock Creek Trail, May 14

Meet at 10 a.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Union Bank parking lot for a short walk along Lower Rock Creek for a glimpse of the earliest wildflowers. No dogs. Contact Jean at (760) 648-7109 or at dillinghamjean@gmail.com or Kathy at (760) 387-2122.

'Endocrine disruptors' talk, May 16

Join Dr. Rebecca Lyons, associate professor of Chemistry at the University of Redlands, for a talk about how endocrine disruptors affect human health at the Page Center on Mt Morrison Road. The talk is from 7-8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Page Center is at 1016 Mount Morrison Road. Light food and drink provided by local businesses. Arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences; however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Dogs not allowed at SNARL.

Sierra Club highway cleanup, May 17

Join the local Sierra Club group to clean up a two-mile section of U.S. Highway 395. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Crestview Rest Area five miles north of Mammoth on U.S. Highway 395 Vests, hard hats, trash bags, pickers, gloves and refreshments provided. Call Dick and Joanne at (760) 709-5050, or at rhihn@skidmore.edu for more information.

Eastern Sierra Symphony Spring Winds Concert, May 19

Led by renowned conductor Heiichiro Ohyama, this concert features special guest musicians from Mammoth Lakes High School. Musicians come from the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Pasadena Symphony. There also will be special guest musicians from Mammoth Lakes High School led by Mike Hammer. The concert will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Mammoth Lakes at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to easternsierrasymphony.org

'Snow in the Sierra Nevada' talk, May 23

Dr. Jeff Dozier, distinguished professor of snow hydrology, Earth system science, and remote sensing at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at University of California, Santa Barbara, will give a talk about the historic winter of 2017 at the Sierra Nevada Aquatic Research Laboratory as one of SNARL’s spring lecture series. The talk is from 7-8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture hall is at 1016 Mount Morrison Road. Arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences; however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Dogs not allowed on SNARL property.

Mammoth Market Sidewalk Sale, May 24-29

Join Mammoth for its famous Memorial Day weekend Mammoth Market Sidewalk Sale, where for three days, businesses set their tents and set out their wares. The sale begins May 24 and continues all weekend.

Hike to Davis Lake, May 28

Join the Sierra Club for a 10-12-mile hike, should the snow melt enough. The hike is strenuous and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Hilton Creek trailhead. Call for directions. Contact Lisa at 720-238-2581, or at lgbuckley@gmail.com.

'Immunity and the environment' talk, May 30

End May with another SNARL talk at the Page Center, this time on the factors influencing disease-driven population dynamics in mountain yellow legged frogs. Mary Toothman, PhD candidate in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, University of California, Santa Barbara, is the lecturer. The talk is from 7-8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture hall is at 1016 Mount Morrison Road. Arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences; however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Dogs not allowed on SNARL property.