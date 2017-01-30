This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Ezakimak registration now open; race is April 15

Registration for the 2017 Winter Ezakimak is now open! Join Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, April 15 and take the challenge to ascend Mammoth Mountain. New this year, the Fastest Male and Fastest Female, will each take home $1,000. To register or for more information, go to http://bit.ly/2juA7a5

Backcountry Film Festival, Jan. 26

Join the Winter Wildlands Alliance and Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association for the Backcountry Film Festival at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center/USFS auditorium. The Backcountry Film Festival celebrates human-powered winter adventure with ski and snowboard movies that span the globe. Enjoy beer from June Lake Brewing, wine from Barefoot Wines and a raffle that includes items from Patagonia, Kuhl and Black Diamond. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a beer or glass of wine. Tickets available at the visitor center or at www.eventbrite.com.

Community Meditations, Jan 27, Jan. 29

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, Jan. 27 (6-6:45 pm) and Sunday, Jan. 29 (10:30-11:15 a.m.) Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information, visit

www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Death Valley Hosts Night Sky Program, Jan. 27-28

On Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) and Death Valley National Park will host a night sky program. LVAS members, park rangers and guest astronomers will bring telescopes for the public to view night sky features such as Venus, constellations in the Winter Circle, the Orion Nebula and other star clusters, galaxies and nebulae. Parking is available in the golf course parking area at the Furnace Creek Resort in Death Valley National Park. There will be an opportunity to view features of the sun through a solar scope in front of the General Store at Furnace Creek Resort from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, see www.nps.gov/deva or http://www.furnacecreekresort.com/activities/stargazing.

Bishop Paiute tribe cultural site cleanup reschedule, Jan. 28

Meet at the Bishop Paiute Cultural Center at 2300 W. Line St. in Bishop from at 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Join local Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership Members at Eastern Sierra Land Trust (ESLT) and the Bishop Paiute Tribe for a volunteer day to protect a treasured cultural resource: Rattlesnake Village. Located on the Volcanic Tablelands near Bishop, Rattlesnake Village is a prehistoric occupation site that features more than 42 rock features. Alongside Greg Haverstock, Archaeologist from the Bureau of Land Management, see and learn more about this site while removing trash, pulling weeds, and helping protect the place. For details and to sign up, contact Indigo Johnson, ESLT AmeriCorps Member and Education Coordinator, at indigo@eslt.org or (760) 873-4554.

Sierra Club Snowshoe/Ski Outing, Jan. 29

Cross-Country Ski/ Snowshoe tour; weather permitting. Contact Melissa Swan for more details at 760-937-0499 or email melissas1@verizon.net. Everyone is welcome.

Award-winning local author offers free, Indie publishing seminar, Jan. 31, Feb. 7

Ann Gimpel, a USA Today bestselling author of 45 books who once worked with a publisher but has now gone full independent publishing, is offering three, free seminars at the Mammoth Lakes Library on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, and Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up sheets are at the library, and the classes are first come, first served. All levels welcome. The publishing world changes FAST, according to Gimpel, and the Indie advantage is writers can pivot to meet those changes head on. Check out Gimpel’s website at www.anngimpel.com for more information.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, Feb. 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a talk on “Where will the trails take us?” with Joel Rathje, Trails Coordinator for the Town of Mammoth Lakes, at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Rathje will talk about what the future holds for the Mammoth Trails System. For more information, contact Mary 805-217-5563 or at marymikeshore@gmail.com. For any of the program meetings, if you would like to join a carpool from Bishop, please contact Dale, 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, March 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a viewing and discussion of “Monarchs, Milkweed and Citizen Science” at 7 p.m. at the Crowley lake Community Center. Rachel Williams, Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will tell us what these three things have in common. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563, marymikeshore@gmail.com. To carpool from Bishop, contact Dale at 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.